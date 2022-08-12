Read the FBI’s search warrant for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property

A federal judge in the Southern District of Florida on Monday unsealed documents related to the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The move comes after the Justice Department on Thursday asked the court to unseal the search warrant, attachments identified only as A and B, and a property receipt detailing what was seized during the search.

Trump himself announced the discovery, but the Justice Department did not speak publicly about the matter until Thursday when Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the unsealing motion.

Trump posted on his owned social media platform Late Thursday night, “I will not only object to the release of un-American related documents, the unnecessary and unnecessary raids and demolitions of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I’m going to one place. The immediate release of those documents.” Go ahead by encouraging to do.”

Several major news organizations have also intervened to help unseal search warrants and related documents. These include the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, CBS, NBC and USA Today Network’s Palm Beach Post.

Read the documentation here:

