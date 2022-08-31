Read: DOJ’s response to Trump’s special master request

Toggle caption Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

The Justice Department has responded to a special master’s request to review documents seized by the FBI during a court-authorized search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home earlier this month.

A hearing to consider Trump’s request is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. The DOJ’s filing Tuesday provides new details that point to a potential setback to the FBI’s investigation into highly classified documents gathered at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Read the document here: