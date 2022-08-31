type here...
Politics Read: DOJ's response to Trump's special master request
Politics

Read: DOJ’s response to Trump’s special master request

By printveela editor

-

11
0
- Advertisment -


The Justice Department responded Tuesday to former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI earlier this month.

Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima


Toggle caption

Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

The Justice Department responded Tuesday to former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI earlier this month.

Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

The Justice Department has responded to a special master’s request to review documents seized by the FBI during a court-authorized search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home earlier this month.

A hearing to consider Trump’s request is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. The DOJ’s filing Tuesday provides new details that point to a potential setback to the FBI’s investigation into highly classified documents gathered at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Read the document here:

Previous article‘Triangle of Sorrows’ actor and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32
Next articleWhat are the best places to visit in Yellowstone? Here’s how much it costs to enter the ancient national park

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Ohio Doorbell Shooting: Woman Says Ex-boyfriend’s Father Killed ‘Alone’ After Moving to California, Drugged

off Video Ohio homeowner kills girl's ex-boyfriend James Rail, 22, tried to...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

School choice advocate calls out Charlie Crist on education policy flip: ‘He thinks we’re forgetful’

closer Video DeSantis Opponent Charlie Crist Says Biden Was 'Honest' By Calling...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Simon Cowell reveals secret to being top judge, jokes ‘I have no talent’

closer Video The 'America's Got Talent' judge joked 'no talent' while...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Ex-college football star quarterbacks spar on Twitter ahead of key game

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Roland Mesnier, the White House pastry chef for five presidents, has died at 78

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on August 31st Here are...
Read more
Healthprintveela editor - 0

A new study suggests that steroids may alter brain structure

closer Video A new study suggests that too much screen time in...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News