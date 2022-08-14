Reaction: Tuchel suggests Taylor not to referee Chelsea again

Thomas Tuchel suggested it would be better if Anthony Taylor didn’t referee Chelsea games anymore, but the German will play against Antonio Conte after the opposition clashed seconds after Harry Kane saved Tottenham at Stamford Bridge “.

During the passionate London derby, the mood was on fire, with Tuchel and Conte both facing suspensions on the touchline after being sent off after the final whistle. Both managers were booked after equalizing after Spurs’ first equaliser, which Chelsea claimed should have been dismissed by Rodrigo Bentancur’s challenge at Cae Havertz and then by offside against Richarlison, and they were to be separated again after a full day’s work.

Kane snatches draw for Spurs at Chelsea as Conte-Tuchel clash turns red Read more

Tuchel reacted furiously as he went to shake hands with Conte, pulling the Spurs manager back and telling him to look him in the eyes. “I thought that when we shake hands, you look into each other’s eyes,” said the Chelsea head coach. “He had a different opinion. It was not necessary, but much was not needed.

However, Tuchel quickly laughed at the incident, saying that he enjoyed it and making it clear that he had no bad feelings for Conte and was more interested in the question of officiating.

Chelsea, who had topped twice thanks to excellent efforts by Kalidou Koulibaly and Rhys James, were furious at both Spurs’ goals. Tuchel exploded when Taylor failed to penalize Bentancourt shortly before Pierre-Émile Hojbjerg made it 1-1 midway through the second half, and he was further confused when Mike Dean, video assistant referee, failed to penalize Christian Romero for that he pulled Mark Cucurella’s hair before. a corner that saw Kane equalize in the 96th minute.

Tuchel was told that many Chelsea supporters have a historical grudge against Taylor, who has been implicated in several controversial incidents with the West London club during his career. An online petition calling for the 43-year-old to be kept out of Chelsea games garnered more than 80,000 signatures last season, and Tuchel responded forcefully when asked if he shared the same views as his team’s supporters. “Maybe it will be better that way,” Tuchel said. “Maybe it would be better this way, but we also have a VAR system to help make the right decisions.

Anthony Taylor shows a red card to Thomas Tuchel, but the German team is more concerned about referee errors and VAR. Photo: Ian Walton/AP

“Since when can players be pulled by their hair? Since when? If he doesn’t see it, I don’t blame him. I didn’t see it, but we have people in VAR who check it, and then you see it, and then what?

“How can it not be a free kick and how can it not be a red card? How? In this case, it doesn’t even have to do with the judge. If he doesn’t see something, that’s why we have people to check if a crucial error is happening.”

Tuchel, who could face charges from the Football Association for his comments, said fans weren’t the only ones who thought Chelsea didn’t have a problem with Taylor. “I can assure you that the whole locker room, every single person thinks so,” he said. “I can’t understand how the first goal is not out of the game.

“And I can’t understand since when players can pull other people’s hair, stay on the field and attack in the last corner. This is for me without any explanation and I don’t want to accept it. I don’t have words for this. I’m curious how this is explained, but both goals should not stand, and then it’s a fair result. We were great and deserved to win.”

Spectacular spectacle ended with a handshake war between Tuchel and Conte Read more

Conte, who brushed off a collision with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic after regular time, should be suspended for Spurs’ home game against Wolves. The Italian celebrated aggressively in front of Tuchel when Hojbjerg equalized. Tuchel later raced past the Spurs bench down the sideline as James made it 2-1, but that wasn’t all.

“If I see aggressiveness, my answer is aggressiveness,” Conte said. “The referee showed me a red card, but did not understand the dynamics of what was happening. But it normal. I have to accept.”

Conte, who refused to criticize Taylor’s performance, didn’t celebrate much in front of Tuchel. “Next time, we will pay more attention and not shake hands, but solve the problem,” he said. “He stays on his bench, I stay on my bench with the staff on one side and there is no problem with that. It will be a pity if we miss the next game due to this situation.”