Speaking Saturday on the “Fox & Friends Weekend” segment, former Levi Strauss & Co. Jennifer Say, an executive, recently responded to reports that a four-year-old girl had been asked to leave preschool. Rules for wearing a mask.

“I think this is an example of how we put very strict restrictions on very young children, from infants to teenagers,” said Sey, a mother of four.

“If in fact they are at very low risk from serious illness, we see them as the most dangerous of us,” she added.

A California 4-year-old boy was kicked out of school for not wearing a mask

Say noted, “A four-year-old is learning to talk, learning to connect with his peers — and a mask can get in the way of that. You can work at Google and there’s no vax mandate anymore,” she said, referring to COVID. Vaccination

“And you don’t have to wear a mask [there]. But the four-year-old was kicked out of preschool.”

As Fox News Digital recently reported, the father of a 4-year-old California boy at a transitional kindergarten called the police this past Thursday after school officials kicked his son out of class after the little boy refused to comply. District mask policy .

A father named Shawn (Fox News Digital requested that his last name not be used) said he opposes the Mountain View Wiseman School District mandate.

“We’re obsessed with children being a risk factor, a major risk factor.”

The child, who has not been named, was in class Friday after the district relaxed the policy at a meeting Thursday.

“He basically had like PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] A victim,” Shawn told Fox News Digital about his son, who started transitional kindergarten in the San Francisco suburb of Mountain View last week.

“He was inconsolable for about two hours.”

Say added Saturday on “Fox & Friends Weekend” about the case, “It’s absolutely mind-boggling to me … We’ve treated kids — we’ve been obsessed with treating kids as a risk factor, a major risk factor.”

“And I don’t understand it, because they suffer the most from these ongoing limitations — developmentally, academically, emotionally.”

The study authors argue that children’s mask use ‘should not be forced’

Sey, who lived in California, is working on a documentary detailing the long-term negative effects of school closures and lockdown policies on children.

“That doesn’t make sense,” she said.

“My school-age grandchildren say they don’t know if someone is laughing at them.”

“I wanted to record what happened to children in very dramatic contexts, but also in everyday contexts,” she says, explaining why she took on the project.

“The scale of it – it’s mind-blowing to me how many children are affected.”

She noted “learning loss, mental health effects, kids who don’t graduate from high school, kids who can’t play sports — and therefore can’t get recruited and otherwise can’t get into college.”

She noted that in New York she was interviewing “a young man who graduated from a football player from Long Island City High School. He gained over 100 pounds during COVID because he was isolated in his home and he couldn’t get recruited for football. And now he doesn’t know what he’s going to do.”

Connecticut family shares ‘heartbreaking’ impact of school mask mandates

On Thursday, the school board of the Mountain View Wiseman School District held a meeting in which they discussed — and then relaxed — the mask policy, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Starting last Friday, the district said it was switching to a “masks optional” policy for students, Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph said at the meeting.

“Parents should decide for their child, not the government.”

In a statement to Fox News, Rudolph, who has been superintendent since 2015, said he understood both sides of the mask issue but was filming the encounter — including the principal’s father’s explanation of why the boy had to be fired. School campus – gone too far.

“It’s insanity, it’s delusional,” the grandmother of six previously told Fox News Digital about veiling children in schools.

“Damage to education [over] Over the past two years, added to the psychological pressures of masking — my school-age grandchildren say they don’t know if someone is laughing at them — it’s already unacceptable.”

Also, the Iowa grandfather of three said, “I’m totally against it. Parents should decide for their kids, not the government.”

Some parents say the decision to send their children to school in masks — or not — is a personal decision for individual families to make as they see fit.

Louis Casiano and Deirdre Reilly of Fox News Digital contributed reporting to this story.