Reaction: Nunes must learn to maintain control, says Klopp after red

Jurgen Klopp will tell Darwin Nunez he needs to learn how to keep his composure after Liverpool’s new striker was sent off for head-butting on his full Premier League debut.

The Uruguay international, signed this summer from Benfica for a potential club record £85m, received a straight red card for headbutting Joachim Andersen in the face during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield “. He will be suspended for upcoming games against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

“There was a provocation, but it was definitely the wrong reaction,” admitted the Liverpool manager. “He will learn from it. Unfortunately, he now has three games to do so. It’s not cool for us, but it is.

“Of course I will talk to him. i came to [after the game] and wanted to see the situation [on television]. I didn’t see anything in the game to know what happened. I saw Andersen on the floor and Darwin leaving. This was my picture. Then I saw – yes, a red card. Wrong reaction to the situation. Andersen wanted it, he got it, but he (Nunez) made a mistake. Of course, I will talk to Darwin about it, but not now.”

Luis Diaz provided a superb equalizer for 10 Liverpool players who succumbed to a goal by Wilfrid Zaha and responded well to Nunes’ sacking but are now four points behind leaders Manchester City.

Klopp added: “We played very well at times, but there were a lot of legs in the box. I think they blocked seven shots in the first half, which is an incredible amount. The beginning of the second half was again positive, and then there was a red card. But it was the best reaction, a great goal, and from that moment it was a special game. We were at home with a special atmosphere, unfortunately, without a purpose.

Jürgen Klopp was impressed with what his team achieved when it was down to 10 people. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool/Getty Images

“It’s unusual when 10 against 11 put as much pressure on a team as we did. I can imagine what articles, headlines and comments it will lead to, but such is life.

The Liverpool manager said centre-back Joel Matip would remain on the field due to a muscle injury, with Jordan Henderson also suffering a minor injury.

“It’s going to be two weeks… more I think [for Matip]. We’ll see,” Klopp said. “The week has been crazy. To be honest, we had a witch in our building. Every day someone left for the craziest reasons.”