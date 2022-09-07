Reaction: Klopp urges Liverpool to ‘reinvent themselves’ after defeat

type here...
By printveela editor

Jurgen Klopp has apologized for Liverpool’s humiliating defeat at Napoli and has admitted his side needs to reinvent themselves after a poor start to the season.

Liverpool were humiliated as they suffered one of their heaviest defeats in Europe, forcing Klopp to raise his hands in an apology to fans at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

“I know everything they invest in and it was a very disappointing night so I had to apologize to them,” he said.

Napoli’s third home victory over Liverpool could have been by a wide margin if Victor Osimkhen had missed the penalty and hit the post, and the spectacular Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck from the line. Liverpool’s erratic defense and inability to deal with pressure stunned Klopp, who insisted it should be the game-changer of their season.

“We have to reinvent ourselves, the basic things weren’t there,” said the Liverpool manager. “It’s a difficult period, there’s no doubt about it, but if you don’t play exceptionally well, you can still defend at a really high level. We must be able to do this. At the moment we are in between. If you miss a penalty after three minutes and then another after 10 minutes, you won’t be able to do it. This is work. It’s not that we have to invent a new kind of football, but that we have to improve. Everyone would be happy if we could play what we used to play.

“Tonight was the least compact performance I’ve seen from us in a long, long time. In fact, from any team. Napoli were really good, but we made it easy for them. We lost the ball in the zones and the next situation was in the counterattack. It shouldn’t be.”

Klopp defended the decision to play his usual high line against Napoli’s fast attack. “The high line is not a risk when there is pressure on the ball,” he said. “If you don’t put any pressure on the guy with the ball, yes, it’s a risk, but usually it doesn’t happen. The problem is that we never got close enough to put pressure on the opponent.”

The Liverpool manager was asked if he was afraid of losing his job at Chelsea in light of his team’s poor start to the season following Thomas Tuchel. He replied: “Not really, but who knows? There are different owners. Our hosts are quite calm and expect me to sort out the situation, rather than waiting for someone else to figure it out. That’s how they always saw it, and the day they change their mind, they can tell me.”

