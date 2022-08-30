RCMP says it’s investigating after man attacked Freeland in Alberta

The RCMP says it is investigating after Deputy Prime Minister Christia Freeland was approached in Alberta over the weekend by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.

A widely shared video shows Freeland arriving at City Hall in Grande Prairie, Alta on Friday and confronting a man as she walked up to and entered the elevator.

During the meeting, which was posted online, the man yelled at Freeland, calling her a “traitor” and a “fucking bitch” and ordering her to leave the province.

Responding to a series of questions sent to CBC News, the RCMP said Tuesday morning that the Globe and Mail said it was looking into what happened.

“The RCMP is investigating the incident that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland encountered and is taking threats against government officials seriously,” said Robin Percival, a spokesman for the RCMP headquarters.

WATCH: Alberta man insults Deputy PM Christia Freeland

Alberta man insults Christia Freeland, causing outrage on social media A video widely shared on social media shows several people approaching Freeland as she walks through Grande Prairie City Hall to the elevator.

She said that if the threshold for a criminal charge is reached, the RCMP or the jurisdiction’s police can arrest and charge. If the criminal threshold is not reached, the RCMP can still consider the person’s comments “in terms of intelligence”, according to Percival.

An RCMP spokesman from Alberta did not confirm the investigation on Saturday, saying “generally, only if the investigation results in criminal charges will the RCMP confirm its investigation.”

The force provides protection policing services to designated Canadian officials, including the Prime Minister and the Governor General. Percival said MPs can receive RCMP protection in Canada and abroad “as needed”.

“For security reasons, the RCMP does not comment on details when it comes to the security measures provided to the Vice Premier,” she said.

“Defensive actions are based on intelligence and proportionate to any threats or risks assessed by the RCMP, the Integrated Threat Assessment Center (ITAC) and other partners.”

During a press conference on Monday, Public Security Minister Marco Mendicino was asked if the federal government was considering beefing up security for cabinet ministers or considering putting in bodyguards for some parliamentarians.

“We will continue to explore all options,” he said.

“The security situation on the ground is becoming more and more difficult. We are seeing more and more incidents, especially involving women, involving racial Canadians, involving indigenous peoples. I don’t believe this is a coincidence.”

Condemnation from politicians

At the time of the incident, Freeland, who was born in Peace River, about 200 kilometers from Grande Prairie, was on a multi-day tour of Saskatchewan and Alberta, meeting with officials, businessmen and workers.

In a Saturday tweet, she condemned the incident.

“No one, anywhere, should put up with threats and intimidation,” Freeland wrote.

“But the Alberta that I know is filled with kind and hospitable people, and I am grateful for the warm welcome I have received from so many people in Edmonton, Grande Prairie and Peace River over the past few days. don’t change that.”

The actions in the video were widely condemned by politicians across the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the incident “extremely disturbing” and said the number of cases of harassment and threats against women, people of color and members of other minority groups, especially those in high positions such as politicians and journalists, appeared to be have become more frequent. frequency.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney called the incident “reprehensible” and Conservative MP Dan Albas said what “our vice premier experienced yesterday has no place here in Canada.”