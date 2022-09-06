RCMP officer who visited shooter years before NA mass shooting testifies today

An RCMP officer who visited the mass shooter in Nova Scotia about 16 times in the years before the mass shooting and was tasked with investigating at least one report of his illegal weapons is testifying ahead of the 2020 massacre investigation.

Fast. On Tuesday, Greg Wiley is due to testify before the Mass Accidents Commission, which is investigating the April 18-19, 2020 mass shooting that killed 22 people across the province. This week’s trials are virtual, with Wiley testifying in a closed video link with the media, lawyers and the commission, which will not be broadcast online.

Wylie spoke to the RCMP shortly after the 2020 killings and to commission investigators last June. He no longer lives in Nova Scotia and said he was shocked to learn that the shooter, Gabriel Wortman, was the same man he visited in Portapic, Nova Scotia, for advice on local crime.

“In addition to pain, you ask yourself questions. For example, I had a certain number of contacts with this guy. Did I miss something? Did I sleep here at the wheel? “Wylie told the commission.

“All I can answer is… I have a conscience, but I sleep at night.”

First meeting after tool theft

Wylie said he developed a professional relationship with the shooter after he reacted to a break-in in his garage where tools were stolen around 2007 or 2008 while Wylie was working with the Bible Hill Squad.

Once most of the tools were found and the case closed, Wylie said he continued to contact the man frequently because he “knew the value” of public contacts, a lesson he learned as a cadet at the RCMP depot in Saskatchewan.

“Isn’t it ironic how things turned out?” Wiley said.

Mounty estimated that he stopped by to visit the shooter about 16 times over the years, often sitting and chatting together, drinking soda in the cottage’s living room, or simply standing in the driveway. He said that some of his visits to Portapic lasted an hour or more if he didn’t answer other calls.

It’s unclear exactly when Wylie’s visits occurred, but most of them appear to have been between 2008 and 2011 before he was transferred to the Parrsboro area in neighboring Cumberland County. Wylie said he last saw the shooter on the Colchester County Forest Trail in 2017 when Wortman drove past him on an ATV and had not seen him in “probably years” before.

The shooter never showed much interest in his RCMP uniform or car, Wylie said, adding that he would never have thought that the same man who hosted him at his large Portapique cottage would end up creating a mock RCMP cruiser in which he traveled through communities, killing strangers, neighbors and acquaintances. .

Wylie told the commission that he “got along pretty well” with Wortman, who was always polite, and said he “didn’t come across as a violent guy”.

Call to Halifax police after threats to parents

A couple of years after Wylie made contact with the shooter, in June 2010 a Halifax Regional Police officer contacted Wylie about a report that Wortman had threatened to kill his parents in New Brunswick.

Cordell Poirier, a retired Halifax Regional Police officer with 35 years of experience, told the commission that an RCMP officer from Moncton, New Brunswick called him to report a perceived threat. The shooter’s father also said his son was an alcoholic with “several long guns”. The shooter never had a firearms license.

Poirier investigated, but decided there was no warrant for a search of the shooter’s home in Dartmouth.

The Halifax officer then spoke to Wylie on the phone about the complaint. According to Poirier, Wylie “told me he was a good friend” of the shooter and would try to find out if he really had a gun at his cottage in Portapic.

Poirier said he never heard a response from Wylie and closed the case for his part.

Regional police investigators convene outside the Atlantic Denture Clinic on April 20, 2020 in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Bandit Gabriel Wortman owned the clinic and lived in the apartment above it for many years. (Tim Krochak/Getty Images)

But Wylie told the commission that he did not remember hearing another officer complain of threats, did not recognize Poirier’s name, and did not remember ever asking Wortman about the weapons, but insisted that he should have.

“If I told the guy I was going to talk to Gabriel about it, I would talk to Gabriel about it,” Wylie said. “For example, I wouldn’t be abandoned in that.”

Wylie recalled talking to the shooter about some sort of “disagreement” he had over a will or property with his family in New Brunswick, “but he didn’t exaggerate too much.” According to him, the situation looked typical for Wiley himself, when he grew up on a farm in Ontario.

Wylie said he saw no weapon rack or guns in the cottage, but never ransacked the house.

Exactly what Wiley did in 2010 to investigate weapons and threat information is unknown, as the RCMP files of the time were cleared as part of their regular practice. Wylie also searched for any of his notes on the shooter, but found nothing.

The remains of Gabriel Wortman’s cottage in Portapic and a burned-out car in Portapic, New Carolina in May 2020. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

During that visit in 2010, Lisa Banfield said Wylie asked Wortman if he had a gun. The gunslinger showed Mountie an old musket and one ornamental gun over a wax-filled fireplace. According to Banfield, Wylie was only at Portapic Cottage for about 10 minutes and did not appear to have taken an official statement from the shooter or searched the house.

Lawyers for the victims’ families, including Patterson Law’s Michael Scott, asked Wylie to appear at the investigation.

Scott wondered if Wylie was the right officer assigned to investigate the shooter given their connection, and said he was unclear on “the appropriateness of these interactions”.

A year later, in May 2011, an officer safety bulletin about the shooter was sent to all police departments in the province, based on an anonymous message given to a corporal. Greg Densmore of the Truro Police Service.

Densmore said an unidentified man approached him while on duty and said the shooter “stated he wanted to kill a cop.”

Wylie doesn’t remember taking the 2011 advice.

According to Densmore’s report, the source said that Wortman had “at least one pistol” that he carried between Dartmouth and Portapic, as well as “several long rifles located in his cottage”, which could be stored in “a compartment located behind the chimney “.

“Be extremely careful when dealing with Wortman,” the bulletin said.

Poirier recognized the name and called the RCMP on Bible Hill, where he spoke to the warden on duty Konst. John McMinn. McMinn said he would review Wylie’s 2010 threat file to “determine what actions were taken in the past year” and return to Poirier.

But Poirere said that it never happened, so from his point of view, “it did,” and he left the case with the RCMP.

Chief Dan Kinsella of the Halifax Regional Police recently testified ahead of the investigation that the RCMP should take responsibility for investigating this tip because the weapon was reportedly located at Portapic Cottage in the Mountain area.

On April 18 and 19, 2020, 22 people died. Top row from left: Gina Gule, Don Gulenchin, Jolyne Oliver, Frank Gulenchin, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins. Second row: John Zahl, Lisa McCully, Joey Webber, Heidi Stevenson, Heather O’Brien and Jamie Blair. Third row from top: Kristen Beaton, Lillian Campbell, Joanne Thomas, Peter Bond, Tom Bagley and Greg Blair. Bottom row: Emily Tuck, Joy Bond, Corrie Ellison and Aaron Tuck. (SHS)

He said that if such a ballot was received by the Halifax police, he expected action to be taken “immediately”.

“It’s not about going into the database to look it up later and hopefully someone finds it. Whether this happens in every case, I don’t know,” Kinsella said.

In an interview with police, Wylie said he did not remember seeing Densmore’s bulletin detailing Wortman wanting to kill a cop, or any conversations with McMinn. When asked by the commission if the rumor that the shooter wanted to kill a cop was disturbing, Wylie said he didn’t remember receiving anything “so formal”.

“The way I thought of him as a person was kind, so… I knew Dr. Jekyll, but I didn’t know Mr. Hyde at all,” Wylie said.

Any records of Wylie’s or other RCMP officers’ investigations into the 2011 case, if any, were also removed from the system.

Scott told the CBC that details such as a 2011 informer referring to a firearm stored in a chimney locker at the shooter’s cottage suggest first-hand information – and it’s “pretty solid information” for a warrant.

The commission also plans to question Wylie about his involvement in the case of Susie Butlin, a Tatamagush woman who was killed by her neighbor in September 2017 after reporting him to the RCMP for sexual harassment and harassment.

When Butlin called the RCMP on August 26, 2017 to report harassing reports from her neighbor trying to intimidate her into retracting her peace pledge application against him, Wylie was named lead investigator. He discussed the messages with Butlin and decided that there were no grounds for initiating a criminal case.

