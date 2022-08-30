RCMP investigates after man attacked Freeland in Alberta

The RCMP says it is investigating after Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was approached by a man over the weekend in Alberta who repeatedly insulted her and called her a traitor.

A widely shared video shows Freeland arriving at City Hall in Grande Prairie, Alta on Friday and confronting a man as she walked up to and entered the elevator.

During the meeting, which was posted online, the man yelled at Freeland, calling her a “traitor” and a “fucking bitch”, and told her to leave the province.

In response to a series of questions sent by CBC News, the RCMP said Tuesday morning that it was looking into what happened, according to the Globe and Mail.

“The RCMP is investigating the incident that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland encountered and is taking threats against government officials seriously,” said Robin Percival, a spokesman for the RCMP headquarters.

A video widely shared on social media shows several people approaching Freeland as she walks through Grande Prairie City Hall to the elevator.

If the threshold for a criminal charge is reached, the RCMP or the jurisdiction’s police can arrest and file charges, Percival said. If the criminal threshold is not reached, the RCMP can still consider the person’s comments “from an intelligence standpoint,” she said.

An RCMP spokesman from Alberta did not confirm the investigation on Saturday, saying “generally, only if the investigation results in criminal charges will the RCMP confirm its investigation.”

The force provides protection policing services to designated Canadian officials, including the Prime Minister and the Governor General. MPs can receive RCMP protection in Canada and abroad “as needed” according to Percival.

“For security reasons, the RCMP does not comment on details when it comes to the security measures provided to the Vice Premier,” she said.

“Defensive actions are based on intelligence and proportionate to any threats or risks assessed by the RCMP, the Integrated Threat Assessment Center (ITAC) and other partners.”

The incident was supposed to “intimidate”: lawyer

At the time of the incident, Freeland, who was born in Peace River, about 200 kilometers from Grande Prairie, was on a multi-day tour of Saskatchewan and Alberta, meeting with officials, businessmen and workers.

A longer video of the meeting, which was posted on social media, shows the man, woman, and third person recording the incident entering City Hall and asking about Freeland at the front desk.

They soon spotted Freeland in the hallway and approached her. The man then uttered a series of profanities and told Freeland to “get the hell out” of the province, raising his hand in protest.

As Freeland and several other women quickly retreated to the elevator and waited for the door to close, the man pointed at the group and called Freeland a traitor.

In a still frame from a video of the meeting posted on social media, a man points to Freeland and several other women who are in an elevator and calls Freeland a traitor. (Bolt)

The man’s outburst may not fall under the legal definition of making threats because “he was very careful about what he said,” Toronto-based criminal defense attorney William Jaxa, who reviewed the video, said.

But Jaxa added that the man could be charged with harassment and causing a riot.

“He was screaming and screaming and he was trying to intimidate her before she showed up,” he said. “The conversation they had there with an employee was brief. He was aggressive. It was all meant to make a statement.”

Vancouver-based criminal defense lawyers Kyle Lee and Toronto-based William Jaxa say that while a man's verbal abuse against Deputy Premier Christia Freeland in Alberta last week doesn't meet the legal definition of making threats, he could face charges of stalking and harm to health.

Criminal defense lawyers Will Murray of Ottawa and Kyle Lee of Vancouver, who also viewed the video, agreed that the man could be charged with harassment or causing a disturbance and said the latter charge could be easily proven.

“It was on video and people had to intervene to get him to leave,” Li said, referring to the two men who escorted the man and his comrades out of the building.

According to Li, from a legal standpoint, the video did not show any threatening acts that fall under the criminal definition.

“From a personal point of view, and as a woman who also speaks to the public, I can easily imagine how someone would feel threatened in such a situation,” she said.

“I think it would be quite difficult to argue that such behavior did not cause fear in Minister Freeland and that this fear was reasonable,” Murray said.

Li said there is leeway in the Penal Code regarding incidents against politicians.

“The law should protect people who feel threatened in situations like this, not just create a black and white definition that doesn’t protect people from these incidents, which are on the rise,” she said.

During a press conference on Monday, Public Security Minister Marco Mendicino was asked if the federal government was considering beefing up security for cabinet ministers or considering putting in bodyguards for some parliamentarians.

“We will continue to explore all options,” he said.

“The security situation on the ground is becoming more and more difficult. We are seeing more and more incidents, especially involving women, racist Canadians, Indigenous peoples. I don’t believe this is a coincidence.”

NDP MP reports threats to staff and family

NDP MP Charlie Angus, representing northeastern Ontario in the Timmins-James Bay region, said more needs to be done to protect low-profile MPs.

He said that on Monday, a solo worker at his local office reported two voicemail messages minutes apart. According to him, in these messages, the man threatened his employees and family.

Buddy called the office.

Twice.

Threatened me.

My family.

The people who work for me.

The House of Commons says call the local police.

If we are going to take threats against civil servants seriously, then parliament must step up. –@CharlieAngusNDP

“When we face threats to the family, threats to staff, something fundamentally doesn’t work, and we need to look at how we deal with these threats,” Angus told CBC News.

Angus said he notified the sergeant-at-arms office and was told to turn the matter over to the local police.

“Well, my local police handle car accidents on the highway as well as local drug dealers,” Angus said. “In fact, they do not exist to fight cyber threats and people calling from anywhere and threatening parliamentarians.

“This should be seen as a problem for the House of Commons to address at the national level, perhaps the RCMP.”

Condemnation from politicians

In a Saturday tweet, Freeland condemned what happened to her.

“No one, anywhere, should put up with threats and intimidation,” Freeland wrote.

“But the Alberta that I know is filled with kind and hospitable people, and I am grateful for the warm welcome I have received from so many people in Edmonton, Grande Prairie and Peace River over the past few days. don’t change that.”

The actions in the video were widely condemned by politicians across the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the incident “extremely disturbing” and said the number of incidents of harassment and threats against women, people of color and members of other minority groups, especially those in high positions such as politicians and journalists, appeared to be have become more frequent. frequency.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney called the incident “reprehensible” and Conservative MP Dan Albas said what “our vice premier experienced yesterday has no place here in Canada.”