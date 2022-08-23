RCMP head testifies ahead of NA mass shooting investigation

The head of the RCMP testifies today ahead of a public inquiry into the mass shooting in Nova Scotia after weeks of arguing over whether she was under political pressure to release information about the shooter’s firearms prior to the Liberal government’s gun control legislation.

Commissioner Brenda Luckey is facing questions from the Mass Victims Commission, which is investigating in Halifax.

Webcast broadcasting readings can be found here.

The political controversy began in June when the chief aide. As part of the investigation, Darren Campbell’s recordings of an April 28, 2020 conversation with Lucky and members of the Nova Scotia RCMP were released.

Campbell wrote that the commissioner was “sad and disappointed” and “promised the Secretary of Public Safety and the Prime Minister’s Office that the RCMP, [we] release this information.”

He repeated the allegation earlier this month before a House of Commons committee, saying that Lucky appeared to have dismissed his argument that the release of firearms makes and models could affect an ongoing investigation.

Bill Blair, who was Secretary of Public Safety at the time, denied ever asking Lucky to pressure the RCMP to release information about the weapons. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government did not exert “undue” pressure on the RCMP.

Problem due to misunderstanding: Lucki

Lucky told the House of Commons Public and Homeland Safety Committee that things had gone awry due to a misunderstanding between her and the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Ahead of Campbell’s April 28, 2020 press conference, Lucky said that Blair’s chief of staff asked her if details about the weapons would be made public. Lucky said she contacted her national RCMP public relations team, who informed her that details would be made public.

Lucky relayed this information to Blair’s office and to the Undersecretary of Public Safety. But when details about the weapons were not made public, Lucky became frustrated because “I felt I had misinformed the minister and, by extension, the prime minister.”

The details of the firearms were only made public through an information note given to Prime Minister Lucky that surfaced as a result of an access to information request.

On April 18 and 19, 2020, 22 people died. Top row from left: Gina Gule, Don Gulenchin, Jolyne Oliver, Frank Gulenchin, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins. Second row: John Zahl, Lisa McCully, Joey Webber, Heidi Stevenson, Heather O’Brien and Jamie Blair. Third row from top: Kristen Beaton, Lillian Campbell, Joanne Thomas, Peter Bond, Tom Bagley and Greg Blair. Bottom row: Emily Tuck, Joy Bond, Corrie Ellison and Aaron Tuck. (SHS)

Despite a request by Nova Scotia Highlands that information about firearms be shared only within the RCMP, the emails show that Lucky forwarded the data to the offices of the Secretary of Public Safety and the Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser.

Earlier Tuesday, the commissioner finished questioning retired assistant commissioner Lee Bergerman, who was the commander of the Nova Scotia RCMP at the time of the mass shooting.

The investigation also revealed on Tuesday that the federal Justice Department has yet to release a year of Bergerman’s memos to the commission, following a late disclosure scheme and withholding pages of documents for confidentiality checks.

Lori Ward, the department’s lawyer, said that while they collected and shared Bergerman’s notes until October 2020, it took some time to collect the remaining notebooks between that point and her retirement in October 2021.

“I regret the situation,” Ward said.

The commission adjourned Tuesday and Wednesday to hear from Lucky.

