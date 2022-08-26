type here...
RCMP Deputy Commissioner Defends Spyware Use, But Allows 'Legislative Gaps'
RCMP Deputy Commissioner Defends Spyware Use, But Allows ‘Legislative Gaps’

The RCMP Deputy Commissioner says the use of spyware is necessary when other investigative tools dry up, but admits there are “legislative gaps” in governance when such technologies are used.

The recent revelation that the Mounties are using spyware prompted an investigation by the House of Commons Committee on Ethics and Privacy earlier this month amid concerns about the risk of intrusion into Canadians’ privacy.

“We want to reduce these risks,” said Brian Larkin. Power and politics hosts Vassy Kapelos on Thursday. “We want to make sure that we conduct credible criminal investigations that are consistent with the rigor of our judicial system.”

The Mounties’ use of what they call “on-device investigation tools” includes remote access to mobile phones and computer microphones, cameras and data.

The agency initially said the technology was used 10 times between 2018 and 2022. RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucky later stated that it had been used in 32 investigations for 49 devices since 2017.

Larkin said the force is trying to find “that true balance of Canadian privacy and keeping our country safe and resilient.”

WATCH | According to Larkin, spyware has flaws and risks:

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Discusses Controversial Military Use of Spy Technology

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Brian Larkin defended the National Police’s use of spyware to monitor and collect data from digital services. “We recognize that there are gaps in the law and we want to mitigate those risks,” Larkin said.

“Significantly high threshold” for use

During his testimony before the committee, Daniel Therrien, who until recently was the country’s privacy commissioner, said he was never informed of the RCMP’s use of spyware.

“It’s amazing that in the context of the many, many public debates about encryption issues when I was privacy commissioner, I wasn’t told that a tool was being used to overcome encryption,” he said.

Larkin said spyware is a key part of the RCMP’s toolbox, especially when traditional investigative methods such as interrogation and physical surveillance have been exhausted.

“But it has a significantly high threshold” for use, he said, in, for example, national security investigations, murders, and significant drug trafficking or importation.

He added that the process of obtaining the necessary legal permission to use it is not quick.

“It’s not a weekly process.”

While Larkin confirmed that the force will work with the federal privacy commissioner to complete the technology assessment process, he said there is still a lot of work to be done to increase transparency and trust from Canadians.

“We understand the concerns of Canadians,” he said. “This is a new emerging technology… We want to make sure we are conducting credible criminal investigations that meet the stringent requirements of our judicial system.”

