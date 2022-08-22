RCMP Commissioner, Former NS Mountie Executive Ready to Testify in Public Inquiry

The two RCMP officers who held top positions in Nova Scotia and the entire force during the 2020 mass shooting are due to testify at a public inquiry into the massacre this week.

The Mass Accident Commission, which is investigating, is expected to hear from Lee Bergerman on Monday and part of Tuesday.

Bergerman, a former assistant commissioner, recently resigned from her position as commander of the Nova Scotia RCMP, which she held April 18-19, 2020, when a gunman killed 22 people in the province.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Luckey is expected to testify Tuesday through Wednesday.

The commission had already interviewed Lucky and Bergerman in early August.

Lucky has been involved in a political controversy for weeks following allegations that she was pressured to release specific information about the shooter’s firearms prior to the Liberal government’s gun control legislation.

Questions began when the chief assistant. Darren Campbell’s recordings of an April 28, 2020 conversation with Lucky and members of the Nova Scotia RCMP were released as part of the investigation in June.

Campbell wrote that the commissioner was “sad and disappointed” and “promised the Secretary of Public Safety and the Prime Minister’s Office that the RCMP, [we] release this information.”

Bill Blair, who was Secretary of Public Safety at the time, denied ever asking Lucky to pressure the RCMP to release information about the weapons. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government did not exert “undue” pressure on the RCMP.

Others on the April 28 teleconference, including former Nova Scotia RCMP communications director Lisa Scanlan, echoed Campbell’s recollection that Lucky had made political promises to go public with gun information.

But Lucky told the House of Commons committee on public and national safety that things only went awry because of a misunderstanding between her and the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Prior to Campbell’s April 28 press conference, Lucky said that Blair’s chief of staff asked her if details about the weapons would be made public, so she contacted her national RCMP liaison team, who told her that it would.

Lucky relayed this information to Blair’s office and to the Undersecretary of Public Safety. But when details about the weapons weren’t actually made public, Lucky became upset because “I felt I had misinformed the minister and, by extension, the prime minister.”

Various themes for Lucki, Bergerman

Although Lucky said she may have used the word “promise” in the April 28 phone call, she made no formal promises to government officials about what information the RCMP would release.

The commission said it expects Bergerman to speak on topics such as RCMP culture, leadership and oversight in the Nova Scotia RCMP, and the shooter’s psychological autopsy. The Commission also expects to hear from it about post-action reviews, communication with municipalities and policing.

Lucky will also be asked about mountain culture, leadership and oversight in Nova Scotia, and the role of communications in the RCMP.

Thursday was set aside as an extra day for testifying if necessary.

MORE TOP STORIES