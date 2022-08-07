Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder visited the mound and injured himself

DETROIT (AP) – The Tampa Bay Rays already have 15 players on the injured list. Now pitching coach Kyle Snyder might be on the shelf, too.

Snyder was hurt walking toward the mound to visit ace Shane McClanahan in the seventh inning of Saturday’s 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Snyder, 44, had to return to the dugout and manager Kevin Cash went to talk to McClanahan instead.

“He pulled a calf muscle — pulled it, strained it, popped it — we haven’t gotten the final injury report yet,” Cash said. “I had to step up.”

McClanahan, who started the All-Star Game for the American League, allowed four runs in 6 1/3 innings, raising his ERA to 2.24. He held onto a rotation that was missing Tyler Glasnow, Shane Baz, Yoni Chirinos, Josh Fleming and Brendan McKay due to injury.

Snyder, a 6-foot-8 former major league pitcher, has been the Rays’ pitching coach since 2018.

More MLB:Despite Max Scherzer’s Objections, MLB’s Pitchcom System Has Become ‘Second Nature’ To Many

Sign up for our sports newsletter:All the sports news you need to know delivered right to you!

Tampa Bay falls to 57-50 and is one game ahead of Baltimore for the final AL wild card.