Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen threw a perfect game in the ninth inning of a 4-1 win over the Orioles.

ST. Petersburg, Fla. (AP) – Drew Rasmussen took a perfect game into the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays extended their lead over Baltimore for the final AL wild card to 1 1/2 games with a 4-1 victory over the Orioles. On Sunday.

Rasmussen allowed his first baserunner when Jorge Mateo doubled down the left-field line on the first pitch of the ninth. Matteo, who went 5 for 5 Friday night, then scored on a wild pitch by Rasmussen.

The right-hander struck out seven in the longest outing of his career. He threw 87 pitches for 62 strikes.

Jason Adam got two outs for his sixth save, ending a one-hitter.

Rasmussen (7-4) struck out Rougned on a 2-2 pitch to end the eight-pitch eighth.

Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman went to the warning track in the middle first. Former Ray Brett Phillips buzzed Rasmussen with a hard drive in the sixth with two outs, but shortstop Taylor Walls fielded the ball to first.

Rasmussen pitched three no-hit innings in his previous start on Aug. 7 in Detroit, a brief outing to manage his workload this season. His longest career start was seven innings on June 4 against the Chicago White Sox.

There hasn’t been a perfect game in the majors since Seattle’s Felix Hernandez hit the feat at home against the Rays on August 15, 2012.

Tampa Bay has never thrown a perfect game. Matt Garza had the only Rays no-hitter, coming on July 26, 2010 against Detroit at Tropicana Field.

Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer off Jordan Lyles (9-9) with two outs in the third. Arozarina had 15 homers and 38 RBIs in 37 games against Baltimore. It was Lyles’ second home run in 10 at-bats.

Lyles was charged with four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He has won his last three starts.

David Peralta hit an RBI single in the fifth, replacing Joey Krehbiel with 2 on.

Trainer’s room

Orioles: Rested 1B Ryan Mountcastle. He was day-to-day after a pitch hit his left arm on Saturday. … RHP Tyler Wells (lower left side discomfort) started the throwing program. … LHP Alexander Wells (left elbow swelling) had his rehab assignment changed from the FCL Orioles to Double-A Bowie.

Rays: SS Vander Franco (right hamstring) said he will join Triple-A Durham to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday. … 2B Brandon Lowe (shoulder) was out of the lineup for the second straight day.

Next

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (1-4) will face Toronto and LHP Yuse Kikuchi (4-6) on Monday night.

Rays: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-7) will either start or follow Monday night’s opener against the New York Yankees. RHP Gerrit Cole (9-4) will start for the AL East-leading Yankees.

