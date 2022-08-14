New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen’s perfect-game shot broke up Sunday after a double by Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Matteo.

Rasmussen retired 24 Orioles batters before Matteo’s double to start the ninth inning. Rasmussen lasted nearly 80 pitches before Mateo’s line drive down the third baseline. The right-handed pitcher received a standing ovation from fans at Tropicana Field.

Terryn Vavra grounded out but was able to move Mateo to third base. A wild pitch from Rasmussen led to Matteo scoring from third. He later came on in relief for Jason Adams.

Tampa Bay took control of the game in the third inning. Randy Arozarena hits a three-run homer off Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. David Peralta singled home Taylor Walls in the fifth inning to make it 4-0.

Matteo’s score cut the Rays lead to three runs.

Tampa Bay won the game 4-1.

Rasmussen entered the game with a 2.96 ERA and a 7.4 K/9 ratio with 75 strikeouts. He struck out seven in the Rays victory.

He is in the midst of his first full season with Tampa Bay. The Rays acquired him from the Milwaukee Brewers last season.

Felix Hernandez became the first pitcher to throw a perfect game since playing for the Seattle Mariners in 2012.

The Rays have never had a pitcher complete a perfect game but have had three perfect games against them — the last with Hernandez.