Ravens RB JK Dobbins sacked against the New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens standout JK Dobbins will not be ready for the season opener against the New York Jets.

According to ESPN’s Diana Russini, the former Ohio State running back will not be active when the Ravens take on the Jets. Dobbins continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered on August 28, 2021, which forced him to miss his entire second season with the Ravens.

No Deal: Lamar Jackson, the Ravens failed to reach a contract extension before Week 1

When asked when he would return, Dobbins told Russi “soon.”

In one season with the Ravens, Dobbins recorded 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Play to Win $25K: USA Today NFL Survivor Pool

In July, NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport said that Dobbins might not be ready in Week 1, that the recovery is “going well” and that there are no setbacks, but based on the timing of his injury he was a “no sure thing” to start the season opener.

This caused a backlash against former Ohio State.

“Well, I’m tired of being quiet,” Dobbins tweeted. “Come to me for your source (Rapoport) because I might not even go PUP because of how well my rehab is going and I’ll definitely be ready for Week 1.”

Dobbins shared the starting running back job with former Ohio State back Mike Weber in 2017 and led the team with 1,403 rushing yards, averaging 7.1 yards per carry and eight touchdowns. Dobbins set the Ohio State record for most rushing yards in his freshman season, breaking Maurice Clarett’s record of 1,237 set in 2002.

In three years with the Buckeyes, Dobbins finished with 4,459 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per play.

Dobbins was selected with the 55th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Ravens will open the 2022 campaign against former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, tight end Jeremy Ruckert and the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m.