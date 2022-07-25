New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson won the MVP and has won 37 games as the team’s starting quarterback since taking the reins in 2018 and is next to receive a lucrative contract extension.

However, he still receives criticism from people in the NFL. One anonymous defensive coordinator wasn’t entirely sold on him or his abilities as a quarterback and suggested he shouldn’t be considered a Tier 1 type of quarterback.

“If he has to pass to win the game, they’re not going to win the game,” the defensive coordinator told The Athletic in an article published Monday. “He’s a very special athlete and he’s a really good football player, but I (don’t) care if he wins league MVP 12 times, I don’t think he’ll ever be No. 1 as a quarterback.

“He’s No. 1 as a football player, but not as a quarterback. A lot of games come down to two minutes, so even if they’re good on defense, they’re going to be tough. The playoffs are tough. You have to be able to throw the ball, and he’s very inconsistent throwing the ball. It’s hit or miss. “

Another NFL defensive coordinator told The Athletic They could see him as a Tier 1 or Tier 3 level quarterback, and it would be a mistake not to count him out on the football field.

But, the coach said, Jackson dropping back and slinging the ball “isn’t the same” he’s running play-action on offense.

Jackson is entering the fifth season of his rookie contract without a long-term extension.

Jackson is the 2019 NFL MVP after his second full season. Last year, he battled injuries and was only able to play 12 games. He threw for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, adding 767 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.