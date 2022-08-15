New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver James Proche responds to a shooting at a youth football game in Texas that left one person dead over the weekend.

Lancaster police said officers were called to Lancaster Community Park on Sunday after an altercation between coaches and officials during the game.

“During the disagreement rival coaching staffs engaged in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking an adult male,” police said. “The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.”

According to the Dallas Morning News, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 43-year-old Michael Hickmon.

Proche, a Dallas native, took to Twitter to urge his community to do better.

“A gun at a youth football game? Another life taken for no reason. Another black kid growing up without a father. We need to make Dallas better. Pride is never worth the consequences,” Proche wrote. “RIP Coach Mike Hickmon.”

Proche is entering his third season in the NFL. He was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2020. The former SMU standout appeared in 28 games and caught 17 passes for 216 yards.

Lancaster police said in a news release that they have identified Yakub Salik Talib as a suspect in the shooting. He is the brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib.

According to TMZ Sports, video of the incident showed people arguing with the referees. Farther away, a scuffle broke out and gunshots could be clearly heard in the background. In a later clip, several people are seen attending to an adult male on the field.

Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowler Aqib Talib was at the game, his attorney told TMZ Sports.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident took place and is deeply upset and devastated by this terrible loss of life. He wishes to express his condolences to the victim’s family and everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy,” his lawyer said.

Aqib Talib was not mentioned in the press release.