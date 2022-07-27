New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Representative. Rashida Tlaib’s campaign paid more than $200,000 to an anti-Israel activist and “police supporters organization,” filings show.

The Michigan Democrat began giving campaign cash to Unbot Power LLC, a political consulting and advocacy firm, in March 2020 for fundraising services. Since then, the firm has collected 32 checks totaling $204,000 from the Tlaib campaign, according to a Fox News Digital review of Federal Election Commission records.

Unbot Power LLC is owned and operated by Rasha Mubarak, a Florida-based community and political activist. Mubarak also serves as treasurer of a Tlaib-led PAC rooted in community leadership that has paid his company $35,000 since October 2020, their filings show.

Mubarak, meanwhile, has a history of bashing Israel, calling it an “apartheid state.”

The posts reveal an activist with a history of antisemitism who has campaigned with several Democrats over the past year

“These are not clashes – this is an ongoing occupation,” Mubarak tweeted in May 2021. “These are not evictions—forced deportations. This is not conflict—this is colonialism by colonialists, this is ethnic cleansing, this is oppression, this is apartheid.”

“Say it loud. Say it clearly. Palestine is free,” Mubarak added from his now-private Twitter account.

In September of last year, Mubarak also attacked Florida Democratic Representative Ted Deutsch after Mubarak pushed back against Tlaib, who branded Israel an apartheid state.

“Oh look [Deutch] Throwing another tantrum,” Mubarak tweeted. “He used his time to attack [Tlaib] For highlighting facts also by Human Rights Watch [and B’Tselem] — Israel is actually an apartheid state.”

“He was confused [because] Who else would deny the truth?” she said. “Intimidation [and] Shame.”

REP. Rashida Talib is always under attack for ‘providing a platform for transphobic hate and propaganda’

Mubarak has supported far-left views, including enforcing their budgets law and abolishing the police, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The anti-Israel activist tweeted in April 2021 that he believed the United States should “abolish the police” and described himself as a police abolitionist in a Facebook post. Additionally, Mubarak called twice in 2020 tweets to defund the Orange County Police Department.

Mubarak, however, is not the only anti-Israel activist with ties to the Squad member’s campaign. Maher Abdel Khader, a Palestinian activist with a history of anti-Semitic social media posts, has also been linked to it.

Abdel Khader previously shared a video calling Jews “Satan” and questioning whether 6 million of them died in the Holocaust. He has participated in many fundraising events with Tlaib over the years.

Abdel Khader was not only a key fundraiser for Tlaib, donating $6,500 to her campaign since 2018, but also chaired her finance committee during her 2018 congressional campaign. Tlaib introduced him to the title at a promotional event.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Tlaib presented Abdel Khader with a medal in April 2018 in appreciation of his support for his initial campaign.

Unbat Power and Tlaib’s campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Cameron Cawthorne contributed reporting.