According to disclosure forms reviewed by Fox News Digital, Rep. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has made up to $100,000 in rental income during the pandemic, despite pressure to cancel the rental.

Tlaib filed her latest annual financial disclosure report Thursday, revealing she collected between $15,001 and $50,000 in rental income from the Detroit property in 2021. The Michigan Democrat reported the same rental income for 2020 last August, meaning she now earns between $30,000 and $000,000. Rent payments during pandemic.

However, Tlaib collected rent checks despite co-sponsoring the bill with other “squad” members who sought to end the rent during the pandemic.

In early 2020, Tlaib Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., Ayanna Presley, D-Mass. And joined others in co-sponsoring a bill with “Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., to establish a nationwide repeal of rent and home mortgage payments during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Then, in March 2021, progressive firebrands re-introduced a bill that repealed the rent until April 2022.

“I’m joining Rep. @IlhanOmar and colleagues for a press conference on the Rent & Mortgage Cancellation Act,” Tlaib tweeted in its rejoinder. “Our residents need help during this ongoing pandemic & this legislation seeks to help ensure our neighbors have the housing they need.”

Tlaib wasn’t the only member of the “squad” who wanted the rent canceled because it collected rental income during the pandemic.

Last year, Fox News reported that Presley and her husband disclosed rental income from a Boston property totaling $5,000 to $15,000 in 2020. Presley has yet to file his 2021 financial disclosure report, which is due on Saturday.

Talib’s congressional office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiry into her rental income, which she pressed to cancel the rental payments.