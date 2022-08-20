Rashford went from star striker to chugging workhorse





“Dyou run too much,” Louis van Gaal told Marcus Rashford. It was at half time in Manchester United’s Europa League game against Midtjylland, and one of the world’s most celebrated managers was trying to give the 18-year-old striker on his first-team debut a few words of wisdom. “Keep six yards out of the box,” he assured Rashford, “and you’ll score.” In the second half, Rashford heeded Van Gaal’s advice. He was rewarded with two goals from close range, United won 5-1 and Van Gaal saw enough for Rashford to make his Premier League debut against Arsenal that weekend. Rashford finished the season with eight goals, a place in Roy Hodgson’s Euro 2016 squad, but above all with the impression that this teenage sensation could be anything. Klopp unhappy with Agbonlahor’s offer to ‘just get together’ Read more Van Gaal clearly understood Rashford’s role in the team. “He’s a real striker,” he said. “He can score goals, but he is also an attacking link and a channel manager.” Unfortunately, United were about to sack van Gaal and hire a manager who had a very different idea of ​​the role of a centre-forward and whether Rashford was right for the role. José Mourinho requires attackers to be present, preferably tall, and to play with their backs to goal. Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived at United in Mourinho’s first season and Romelu Lukaku in his second. Rashford, by contrast, found his minutes carefully rationed, his role reimagined as a winger or sometimes as a second striker. In an interview, Mourinho also made it clear where he sees Rashford’s strengths. “I’m not going to say that he can never be number nine,” he said. “He can be dangerous in transitions. Playing on the side, he can be a very good player, probably better than in the back nine. But he feels like he’s number 9.” Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Marcus Rashford. Photograph: Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images And so, even before he was 21, Rashford found himself split between at least two or three different roles, never getting one of them. Mourinho was followed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who first put Rashford in front and then moved him to the left flank. Teaming with Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, and later Edinson Cavani, Rashford had the highest scoring spell of his career between 2019 and 2021, scoring 43 goals in all competitions. At what point: enter Cristiano. The return of Ronaldo in the summer of 2021 was a source of genuine excitement for Rashford. And yet, in hindsight, it seems that this was the moment when he began to go astray: trapped in a failed team and a confusing system that, on almost every measurable level, slowed and stupefied, narrowed its horizons, blunted its attacking threat to the unified fixed point. Rashford started last season still injured from a decisive penalty miss in the Euro 2020 final and recovering from shoulder surgery. He returned to the team in chaos. The improvisation of the Solskjaer era gave way to the temporary weirdness of Ralph Rangnick, and so in his seventh season as a pro, Rashford was introduced to a largely new concept of pressing. Register Summary Free weekly newsletter The best of our sports journalism from the last seven days and heads-up events of the weekend.

Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.

‘They want to win’: Erik ten Hag defends Glaser’s rights to Manchester United Read more

Last season at United has generally been interpreted as a form of Rashford’s drastic regression, which he was in every way but one. His goals were scored, his passes were understated, his shots were credited, as were his touches in the final third. But curiously, he has racked up more tackles and steals than in any season since his debut. In a sense, the evolution is complete: together, four managers managed to turn England’s most interesting young striker into a chugging midfielder in six years.

Of course, Rashford’s coaches are by no means entirely to blame. Much of the confusion over Rashford’s role is due to Rashford himself, who since his academy days has never seemed completely sure what kind of player he wants to be. “I’ve always tried to train myself to play all three positions up front,” he said. “If you have a player who can play more than one position, you are more likely to get involved.”

Marcus Rashford celebrating a goal against Midtjylland at Old Trafford in February 2016. Photo: Jon Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

And it really hits the heart of the Rushford mystery. Rangnick’s frequent frustration at Rashford’s apparent inability to follow the tactical plan is hardly surprising, given that he barely received a tactical education worthy of the name. In essence and spirit, he is the same player he was at 18: impatient, selfless, supremely talented, and above all eager to get involved, running too much for too little.

The best attackers feed on selfishness and arrogance, believing in their own superiority. Perhaps this is the part that has always been the hardest for Rashford. In many ways, you can draw parallels here with Wayne Rooney, another player who wanted to achieve everything and therefore needed a little fine-tuning, a little recalibration, a coach who could give him a special role and time to make it his own.

Rashford never had that. These should have been his peak years, but instead he spent them constantly changing and re-adapting, isolated by a lack of world-class coaches, a lack of vision, chronic short-term thinking. This again manifested itself in the panicked reaction to the club’s bad start: demands for reboots and revolutions, to destroy everything and start over, frantic last-minute signings: Alvaro Morata, Yannick Carrasco, Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

How much more of his heyday is Rashford willing to dedicate to this nauseating TV game show? His place in England has already ended; his participation in the World Cup is unlikely. There are rumors of a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain who might just order another flavor of chaos, but at least he has a coach in Christophe Galtier with a proven track record of improving young forwards like Victor Osimhen and Nicolas Pepe. For years, Rashford seemed to be on a similar trajectory: on the cusp of a big leap that would catapult him into the elite. Increasingly, it seems like it has to happen somewhere else.