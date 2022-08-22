Rashford and Sancho Win in the Age of Ten Hags

Manchester United turned Liverpool’s heavy metal game into malleable plasticine in their hands with a stunning transformation after two defeats in a row.

How a team that beat Brentford 4-0 last time was able to outplay, out-skill and most importantly beat an opponent who beat them 9-0 on aggregate last season is the definition of ability. sports to give strength.

On a night when up to 10,000 people gathered at Old Trafford during the recent protests against the Glazers, United were a model of courage and quality from David de Gea in goal to Marcus Rashford in the center of the striker, his strike in the second half followed Jadon Sancho. opened an account.

Liverpool were the ghost side; here, but not really, didn’t let themselves be imposed because Eric ten Hag’s team did just that in the win, which means United got past the Merseysiders, who have yet to win the league this season.

With “we want the Glazers gone”, United were the first to threaten. Thanks to the deft interaction of Scott McTominay, Sancho and Bruno Fernandes, the ball swept through the center. Rashford drove up to him, but as he unloaded, Virgil van Dijk blocked.

Then Rashford crashed into the side of Trent Alexander-Arnold, he was prevented by a defender, and Christian Eriksen from a free kick, punched on the edge of the box, earned a corner. It did nothing, but United were in a struggle, Liverpool had no foothold. Then Anthony Elanga, one of Ten Hag’s four subs, was missed by Fernandez and shot into Alisson’s left post, drawing cheers from the crowd.

A sweet sequence followed, culminating in a United goal. Raphael Varane intervened superbly, intercepting the ball from Roberto Firmino in the box. Those in red moved forward before Elanga found Sancho, who feinted, left James Milner on his ass and beat Alisson in cold blood.

Excitement swept over the hosts. As for Liverpool, Milner gave Van Dijk a run-around and Klopp was a manager stuck in the technical arena. So far so good for United and the pattern continued when the energetic Elanga turned Alexander-Arnold around and called a foul. This time Eriksen’s free kick was saved by Alisson.

Jadon Sancho dodges James Milner’s challenge before shooting home for Manchester United. Photograph: David Davis/PA.

The intrigue was which United would show up and which Liverpool. At the beginning of the first match, the first had zero points, the second had two. Casemiro was paraded before the game and his transfer will become official once the Brazilian international receives a visa. The headline of Ten Hag’s announcement of Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo’s waivers. The removal of his captain and arguably his best player proved a bold move as four of the XI who started at Brentford left, Tyrell Malasia and McTominay replacing Luke Shaw and Fred.

Klopp had 10 unavailable players, including several injured top players Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Naby Keita, as well as suspended Darwin Nunez. The manager favored functional ones, and choosing the 36-year-old Milner over Fabinho, a straight man whose legs were nearly a decade younger, was a headache.

Klopp moaned as Luis Diaz was fined for dropping Diogo Dalot. In his opinion, the decision should have taken a different path. The game was a disappointment due to his team’s lack of strength, which resulted in Liverpool’s first corner taken half an hour into the game.

But later, when Salah repelled the attacking Alexander-Arnold, Varane hit him with a cross, and Harvey Elliott’s shot had to be stopped. This led to a resurgence of visitors.