Rashford and Sancho Win in the Age of Ten Hags

Manchester United turned Liverpool’s heavy metal game into malleable plasticine in their hands with a stunning transformation after two defeats in a row.
How a team that beat Brentford 4-0 last time was able to outplay, out-skill and most importantly beat an opponent who beat them 9-0 on aggregate last season is the definition of ability. sports to give strength.
On a night when up to 10,000 people gathered at Old Trafford during the recent protests against the Glazers, United were a model of courage and quality from David de Gea in goal to Marcus Rashford in the center of the striker, his strike in the second half followed Jadon Sancho. opened an account.
Liverpool were the ghost side; here, but not really, didn’t let themselves be imposed because Eric ten Hag’s team did just that in the win, which means United got past the Merseysiders, who have yet to win the league this season.
With “we want the Glazers gone”, United were the first to threaten. Thanks to the deft interaction of Scott McTominay, Sancho and Bruno Fernandes, the ball swept through the center. Rashford drove up to him, but as he unloaded, Virgil van Dijk blocked.
Then Rashford crashed into the side of Trent Alexander-Arnold, he was prevented by a defender, and Christian Eriksen from a free kick, punched on the edge of the box, earned a corner. It did nothing, but United were in a struggle, Liverpool had no foothold. Then Anthony Elanga, one of Ten Hag’s four subs, was missed by Fernandez and shot into Alisson’s left post, drawing cheers from the crowd.
A sweet sequence followed, culminating in a United goal. Raphael Varane intervened superbly, intercepting the ball from Roberto Firmino in the box. Those in red moved forward before Elanga found Sancho, who feinted, left James Milner on his ass and beat Alisson in cold blood.
Excitement swept over the hosts. As for Liverpool, Milner gave Van Dijk a run-around and Klopp was a manager stuck in the technical arena. So far so good for United and the pattern continued when the energetic Elanga turned Alexander-Arnold around and called a foul. This time Eriksen’s free kick was saved by Alisson.
The intrigue was which United would show up and which Liverpool. At the beginning of the first match, the first had zero points, the second had two. Casemiro was paraded before the game and his transfer will become official once the Brazilian international receives a visa. The headline of Ten Hag’s announcement of Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo’s waivers. The removal of his captain and arguably his best player proved a bold move as four of the XI who started at Brentford left, Tyrell Malasia and McTominay replacing Luke Shaw and Fred.
Klopp had 10 unavailable players, including several injured top players Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Naby Keita, as well as suspended Darwin Nunez. The manager favored functional ones, and choosing the 36-year-old Milner over Fabinho, a straight man whose legs were nearly a decade younger, was a headache.
Klopp moaned as Luis Diaz was fined for dropping Diogo Dalot. In his opinion, the decision should have taken a different path. The game was a disappointment due to his team’s lack of strength, which resulted in Liverpool’s first corner taken half an hour into the game.
But later, when Salah repelled the attacking Alexander-Arnold, Varane hit him with a cross, and Harvey Elliott’s shot had to be stopped. This led to a resurgence of visitors.
Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.
However, Liverpool regretted their failure when Milner headed a corner and Fernandes sent the ball to his own net, only to be saved by Lisandro Martínez, who blocked the line and cleared the ball.
In order for United to regain dominance in the second half, they could do without McTominay conceding the ball in his own zone, but Fernandes was there to help his teammate and put an end to the danger. Liverpool were on the rise but lacked quality, Salah’s wild volley symbolized their troubles. So United, their support as loud as in recent memory, continued to show the Egyptian international how to do it much better using the classic counter-attack.
Henderson lost control and Anthony Martial, who replaced Elanga at half-time, sent the ball to Rashford. Bursting into the game, the maligned forward beat Alisson with a brilliant finish, scoring the league’s first goal since January (one that survived a tough VAR test).
Ecstasy and delirium followed, and the question was, what can Klopp do to stop United’s hectic game? The answer was to hook Henderson to Fabinho.
However, United were a juggernaut. From deep within his territory, Dalot moved towards Sancho, who passed the ball to Martial. The striker rolled forward and when he tried to find Sancho the ball came back to him before Liverpool somehow survived.
With nine minutes left, Salah saved Liverpool by scoring from a corner kick. Ronaldo was introduced as United looked to hold on to a rousing win. They did. Ten Hag’s term has finally come to an end.