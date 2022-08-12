type here...
CANADA Rare white killer whale spotted in shallow water off...
CANADA

Rare white killer whale spotted in shallow water off Vancouver Island

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


A white killer whale was sighted in the shallow waters of Beaver Cove on Vancouver Island on August 10, 2022. (Mike Dobbs)

A rare white killer whale was spotted on Wednesday in the shallow waters of Beaver Cove off the coast of Vancouver Island.

Experts say this is the first time this particular whale has been sighted north of California.

Mike Dobbs was working at Beaver Cove in the north of Vancouver Island when two killer whales swam onto a beach a few miles from Telegraph Cove.

Dobbs said he had never seen whales on this beach before.

WATCH | A rare white killer whale swims near the pier in Beaver Cove:

Beaver Cove, British Columbia, workers treated to a killer whale show

7 hours ago

Duration 0:29

Two curious Bigg’s killer whales visited the workplace of Campbell River resident Mike Dobbs on Wednesday.

A Campbell River resident was even more surprised to see that one killer whale was completely white.

“Some people recognized from the patch around his face that he definitely had the same eye markers as a killer whale.”

Dobbs was immediately worried when he saw killer whales at a depth of up to half a meter. He says their bellies visibly dragged along the ocean floor.

  • Stay at least 100 meters away from whales: British Columbia officials offer summer vacation etiquette advice

He and some other passers-by began calling the Vancouver Aquarium, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and other experts to find out how to help the whales.

However, according to Dobbs, after about half an hour in shallow water, the larger killer whale swam back to the open waters, followed a few minutes later by the smaller white killer whale.

“Eventually she sort of swayed and writhed on the sea floor and headed towards her mother.”

A white killer whale, nicknamed Frostbite, swims with her mother in the waters of Beaver Cove on Vancouver Island August 10, 2022. (Mike Dobbs)

Scientists contacting Dobbs were able to identify the white killer whale as OCT050C1, also known as Frostbite, and the accompanying killer whale as her mother, OCT050C0.

“This particular group, OCT50, is actually part of this outer coast transitional group that spends most of its time in Oregon and California and usually in deeper waters,” explained Josh McInness, interim killer whale specialist with UBC’s Marine Mammal Research Unit. .

He says the three-year-old Frostbite and his mother were last seen on June 24 near the Farallon Islands, off the coast of San Francisco.

  • A close encounter with a humpback whale scares and delights a British Columbian family

Erin Gless of the Pacific Whale Watching Association says this is the first time Frostbite has been sighted north of California.

“This particular family has even been seen as far south as Mexico,” she said. “[This sighting] really shows that this family in particular seems to have a very wide range.”

The distance between the observation in Mexico at the end of October 2021 and the observation on Wednesday near Telegraph Bay is more than 2500 kilometers.

WATCH | Killer whales make sounds in shallow water near Telegraph Bay:

Killer whales heard singing off the coast of Vancouver Island

7 hours ago

Duration 1:42

Two curious killer whales were spotted in shallow water near Telegraph Cove, British Columbia.

McInness says there has been an increase in sightings of killer whale groups on the outer coast north of the California coast, and this may be due to abundant prey in British Columbia waters.

“This may be due to the increase in the number of seals and sea lions that we observe,” he said.

McInness says it’s not clear what causes the white coloration – it could be an albino or a leucist, meaning it has white pigmentation.

Gless says there were at least two other known white killer whales, one named Tluk and another named Chimo, who were well known in the 1970s when they were kept in Sealand. Gless says the white coloration may be a rare gene.

Previous articleVanessa Bryant leaves court during testimony about crash photos shared at bar after Kobe’s death
Next articleCowboys offense, Broncos defense fumbled repeatedly in joint practice

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Palm Beach Post asks court to unseal ‘exhaustive’ search warrant for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Although the Justice Department asked a federal magistrate judge on Thursday to unseal the warrant that allowed FBI agents...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Serbian Leader Drops ‘Little Putin’ Label Over Russian Intervention Fears

BELGRADE, Serbia. Serbia's determined leader Aleksandar Vučić is fed up with being called "little Putin" intent on...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

A spokeswoman said Anne Heche was ‘not expected to survive’ after the fire

closer Video A ring camera recorded Anne Heche's car speeding down...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Mall of America shooting suspect and accomplice arrested in Chicago

closer Video Shoppers at the Mall of America fled after reports of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Cowboys offense, Broncos defense fumbled repeatedly in joint practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver's offense and Dallas' defense displayed nothing but peace, love and understanding Thursday on the...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Rare white killer whale spotted in shallow water off Vancouver Island

A white killer whale was sighted in the shallow waters of Beaver Cove on Vancouver Island on August...
Read more

Must read

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Palm Beach Post asks court to unseal ‘exhaustive’ search warrant for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Although the Justice Department asked a federal magistrate judge...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Serbian Leader Drops ‘Little Putin’ Label Over Russian Intervention Fears

BELGRADE, Serbia. Serbia's determined leader Aleksandar Vučić...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News