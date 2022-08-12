Rare white killer whale spotted in shallow water off Vancouver Island

A rare white killer whale was spotted on Wednesday in the shallow waters of Beaver Cove off the coast of Vancouver Island.

Experts say this is the first time this particular whale has been sighted north of California.

Mike Dobbs was working at Beaver Cove in the north of Vancouver Island when two killer whales swam onto a beach a few miles from Telegraph Cove.

Dobbs said he had never seen whales on this beach before.

WATCH | A rare white killer whale swims near the pier in Beaver Cove:

Beaver Cove, British Columbia, workers treated to a killer whale show Duration 0:29 Two curious Bigg’s killer whales visited the workplace of Campbell River resident Mike Dobbs on Wednesday.

A Campbell River resident was even more surprised to see that one killer whale was completely white.

“Some people recognized from the patch around his face that he definitely had the same eye markers as a killer whale.”

Dobbs was immediately worried when he saw killer whales at a depth of up to half a meter. He says their bellies visibly dragged along the ocean floor.

He and some other passers-by began calling the Vancouver Aquarium, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and other experts to find out how to help the whales.

However, according to Dobbs, after about half an hour in shallow water, the larger killer whale swam back to the open waters, followed a few minutes later by the smaller white killer whale.

“Eventually she sort of swayed and writhed on the sea floor and headed towards her mother.”

A white killer whale, nicknamed Frostbite, swims with her mother in the waters of Beaver Cove on Vancouver Island August 10, 2022. (Mike Dobbs)

Scientists contacting Dobbs were able to identify the white killer whale as OCT050C1, also known as Frostbite, and the accompanying killer whale as her mother, OCT050C0.

“This particular group, OCT50, is actually part of this outer coast transitional group that spends most of its time in Oregon and California and usually in deeper waters,” explained Josh McInness, interim killer whale specialist with UBC’s Marine Mammal Research Unit. .

He says the three-year-old Frostbite and his mother were last seen on June 24 near the Farallon Islands, off the coast of San Francisco.

Erin Gless of the Pacific Whale Watching Association says this is the first time Frostbite has been sighted north of California.

“This particular family has even been seen as far south as Mexico,” she said. “[This sighting] really shows that this family in particular seems to have a very wide range.”

The distance between the observation in Mexico at the end of October 2021 and the observation on Wednesday near Telegraph Bay is more than 2500 kilometers.

WATCH | Killer whales make sounds in shallow water near Telegraph Bay:

Killer whales heard singing off the coast of Vancouver Island Duration 1:42 Two curious killer whales were spotted in shallow water near Telegraph Cove, British Columbia.

McInness says there has been an increase in sightings of killer whale groups on the outer coast north of the California coast, and this may be due to abundant prey in British Columbia waters.

“This may be due to the increase in the number of seals and sea lions that we observe,” he said.

McInness says it’s not clear what causes the white coloration – it could be an albino or a leucist, meaning it has white pigmentation.

Gless says there were at least two other known white killer whales, one named Tluk and another named Chimo, who were well known in the 1970s when they were kept in Sealand. Gless says the white coloration may be a rare gene.