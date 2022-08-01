New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Greenland shark was found at a coral reef off the coast of Belize.

Dubbed “an enigma to science,” the shark is half-blind and usually lives in the freezing Arctic and North Atlantic oceans.

Devanshi Kasana, biologist and Ph.D. candidate at Florida International University’s Predator Ecology and Conservation Lab, caught the shark while fishing with other local fishermen.

As reported by Fox Weather, the fishermen who caught this smooth rock, blue-eyed shark were doing a final check on their lines for the day.

“At first, I was sure it was something like the well-known six-gill shark from deep water off coral reefs,” said Kasana, who with colleagues published a piece about the shark’s capture in the science journal Marine Biology. In the month of July.

“I know it’s unusual, and the fishermen have never seen anything like it in all their years of fishing,” she added.

After discussion with the Director of Sharks & Rays Conservation Research at Mott Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota, Fla., it was determined that the creature was most likely a Greenland shark.

Because of its large size, it could also be a hybrid of a Greenland shark and a Pacific sleeper shark.

Regardless, this finding is extremely rare.

The Greenland shark has been known to live for over 500 years – making these sharks the longest-lived vertebrate known to science.

Sharks live longer because they live slower.

They grow about a third of an inch a year and can reach lengths of more than 20 feet.

Casana said the waters, about 9,500 feet deep off the coast of Belize, are deep and cold enough for the Greenland shark to thrive.

“It’s lucky if we catch another guy, we don’t set our lines in a way that targets Greenland sharks,” Kasana said, NPR reported.