Rare, first-of-its-kind Chicago license plate up for auction

Attention motorists, the “Holy Grail” of Chicago license plates is up for auction.

A black and white aluminum plate with a single “1” gives bidders a chance to earn a piece of automotive history. The license plate was made in 1904, the first year that Chicago produced metal license plates and the only year that the city produced thin stamped aluminum license plates. item description on the auction site.

“Only a few examples were made,” said Mike Donley of Donley Auctions. “And that’s number 1. It can’t be lower than that.”

Before Illinois began producing statewide license plates, Donley says, Chicago produced its own plates between 1903 and 1907. The auctioneers said that in that era, the 1904 items were the rarest. Over the next few years, the brittle and damage-prone aluminum plates were replaced with strong, solid brass.

Even rarer is this cymbal rated “VG” or very good condition.

The first owner of the plate was a founding member of AAA.

This particular plaque was issued to a prominent Chicago lawyer and art collector. Arthur Jerome Eddy, who in 1900 became the first person in Chicago to receive an automobile license badge. Before license plates were common, drivers were given number badges meant to be worn on drivers’ coats as a way to tax city residents to fund road projects, Donley said.

According to Donley, Eddie was one of the first car users. He installed automatic distance recording in 1901, having traveled 2,900 miles from Chicago to Boston and back in two months, New York Times reported. He even published a book about it the following year—one of several he had written himself—titled Two thousand miles by car.

Eddy also helped found the Chicago Auto Club in 1902 to protect drivers’ rights and promote safe vehicles and roads. This club has since evolved into the American Automobile Association (AAA). According to the auctioneers, he is also credited with putting Chicago on the map of the contemporary art world, sparking interest in the Art Institute of Chicago.

Most recently, this plaque belonged to Lee Hartung, a prominent car collector who died in 2011. Years ago, most of his personal collection was auctioned off, but Donley says when his partner recently prepared to sell his house, she found a bunch more car memorabilia, including number one license plate.

Donley estimates the plate will sell for between $4,000 and $6,000 at the auction, which ends Sunday. But intrigue, according to Donley, could raise the stakes. The auctioneer took the license plate to a license plate exhibit in Wauconda, Illinois, where he said the item attracted out-of-state collectors to see the plate and evaluate its authenticity.

“There is a lot of interest in this,” Donley said.