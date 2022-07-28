New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rapper “Jay Da Youngan” Shot dead Wednesday night in his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana. He is 24 years old.

MusicianHis real name is Javorius Scott, who was involved in a shooting reported to local Louisiana police just before 6 p.m.

Scott was transported by private vehicle to Our Lady of Angels emergency room, where he died “as a result of his injuries,” according to a release shared on the Bogalusa Police Department’s Facebook page.

Another victim in the community, about 70 miles north of New Orleans, was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

“Kenyatta Scott Sr. was transported to another facility and we are told he is stable,” the release said.

Multiple outlets reported that Kenyatta was Javorius’ father, but authorities said the surviving victim was a “close relative” of the rapper and would not discuss their relationship.

Police received a report of another shooting just after 7 p.m., four miles away from the first shooting. A car was hit by bullets, but its occupants were not injured, officials said.

Bogalusa police investigators said they believe the two shootings are related. Investigators linked Scott to crimes involving gang rivalries in part Rural Louisiana In recent months. They said that the violence was an act of revenge. The investigation is ongoing.

In June 2021, Scott was released from prison after serving a seven-month sentence on charges of possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony. In September of that year, he was arrested in Louisiana on charges of obstruction of justice and accessory to second-degree murder. The following month, he was charged with multiple offenses including unlawful use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrett, in a statement, urged residents to remain calm while police investigate.

“The senseless shooting in Bogalusa () is another tragic reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it,” she said. “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims. As your mayor and on behalf of our community and as a mother for our children, I plead that today is finally enough. Stop the violence! See something, say something.”

Perrett also asked the Louisiana State Police to assist the Bogalusa Police Department and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

In 2016, Scott released his debut mixtape “Younganimal”. He later signed to Atlantic Records and dropped his mixtape “Misunderstood” in 2019, featuring the breakout hit “23 Island”. His major-label debut album “Baby23” came out in 2020. Earlier this year he released “Scared” and two EPs. “All is well.” During his brief career, Scott worked with Lil Durk, Lotto, Moneybag Yo and Kevin Gates.

Scott has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. His most recent video, “First Day Out Pt2,” has garnered 1.9 million views on YouTube. A representative for Atlantic Records could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.