type here...
Entertainment Rapper Young Thug has been indicted in a Georgia...
Entertainment

Rapper Young Thug has been indicted in a Georgia court on more gang-related charges

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


(CNN)Rapper Young Thug has been indicted on additional charges related to gang activity, including drug and firearms violations. Almost three months after he was arrested in Atlanta, according to court documents.

The rapper was initially charged in May with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and involvement in criminal street gang activity.
A Chargesheet filed again on August 5 Superior Court in Fulton County charged the rapper with nine new charges, including additional charges of participating in criminal street gang activity and violating the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
    He was also indicted on other charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and a new charge of possession of a machine gun.
      Brian Steele, Young Thug’s attorney, told CNN in a written statement that his client “has committed no crime.”
      Read on
      “I’m waiting for the jury trial to start,” Steele added.

      Young Thug’s lyrics are being used as evidence in his gang accusations
      Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, is accused of being one of the founders of Young Slime Life, a criminal street gang with ties to another “national” gang in Atlanta in late 2012.
        According to that initial indictment, Williams and the others “conspired together and with others for the common purposes of unlawfully obtaining money and property through a pattern of racketeering activity and conducting and participating in an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity.”
        The new 95-page re-indictment names other associates of Young Slime Life and uses Instagram photos posted by the defendants as evidence and cites alleged violations dating back to 2013.
          Other alleged members of the YSL enterprise are charged with violent crimes in both counts of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and armed robbery.
          young thug Won a Grammy in 2019 For working with Childish Gambino and Ludwig Göransson on the hit song “This Is America”, which won a total of four Grammy Awards that year.

          CNN’s Jarrod Wardwell contributed to this report.

          Previous articleMissing Kelly Rodney’s mother says Amber Alert ‘should have been issued immediately,’ wants to stay ‘positive’
          Next articleNew ‘monument officers’ prepare to defend art in war

          Latest news

          CANADAprintveela editor - 0

          A Brampton real estate agent, a media personality, is seriously injured in an attack in his own driveway.

          Prominent real estate agent and media personality Jyoti Singh Mann was attacked by three masked men in front...
          Read more
          ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

          Indigenous film workers in Alberta excited about industry’s shift in representation

          Michelle Thrush has been an actor in film, television and stage for over 30 years. As a Cree...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment in the New York civil probe. What does that mean?

          Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he invoked the Fifth Amendment during testimony as part of the New...
          Read more
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          New York mood: Francisco Lindor, $341 million shortstop, big reason for Mets’ success

          NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor, the Mets' $341 million man, is thriving in Year 2 of his 10-year...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

          New ‘monument officers’ prepare to defend art in war

          FORT BELVOIR, Virginia. Army reserve officers worked with great efficiency.They spent most of the day meticulously documenting...
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Rapper Young Thug has been indicted in a Georgia court on more gang-related charges

          (CNN)Rapper Young Thug has been indicted on additional charges related to gang activity, including...
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News