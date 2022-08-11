Rapper Young Thug has been indicted in a Georgia court on more gang-related charges

(CNN)Rapper Young Thug has been indicted on additional charges related to gang activity, including drug and firearms violations. Almost three months after he was arrested in Atlanta, according to court documents.
The rapper was initially charged in May with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and involvement in criminal street gang activity.
A Chargesheet filed again on August 5 Superior Court in Fulton County charged the rapper with nine new charges, including additional charges of participating in criminal street gang activity and violating the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
He was also indicted on other charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and a new charge of possession of a machine gun.
Brian Steele, Young Thug’s attorney, told CNN in a written statement that his client “has committed no crime.”
“I’m waiting for the jury trial to start,” Steele added.
Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, is accused of being one of the founders of Young Slime Life, a criminal street gang with ties to another “national” gang in Atlanta in late 2012.
According to that initial indictment, Williams and the others “conspired together and with others for the common purposes of unlawfully obtaining money and property through a pattern of racketeering activity and conducting and participating in an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity.”
The new 95-page re-indictment names other associates of Young Slime Life and uses Instagram photos posted by the defendants as evidence and cites alleged violations dating back to 2013.
Other alleged members of the YSL enterprise are charged with violent crimes in both counts of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and armed robbery.
young thug Won a Grammy in 2019 For working with Childish Gambino and Ludwig Göransson on the hit song “This Is America”, which won a total of four Grammy Awards that year.