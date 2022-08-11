Rapper Young Thug has been indicted in a Georgia court on more gang-related charges

(CNN) Rapper Young Thug has been indicted on additional charges related to gang activity, including drug and firearms violations. Almost three months after he was arrested in Atlanta, according to court documents.

The rapper was initially charged in May with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and involvement in criminal street gang activity.

Chargesheet filed again on August 5 Superior Court in Fulton County charged the rapper with nine new charges, including additional charges of participating in criminal street gang activity and violating the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.

He was also indicted on other charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and a new charge of possession of a machine gun.

Brian Steele, Young Thug’s attorney, told CNN in a written statement that his client “has committed no crime.”

