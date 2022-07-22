Rapper wants justice after Ottawa police ‘tear apart house’ in failed no-knock raid

Drug-related charges have been dropped against an Ottawa man whose home was raided by a SWAT team with a rifle, but he says he is not satisfied because he was not prosecuted for the police operation, which lawyers say was based on contrived evidence, and that, according to him, traumatized him.

His lawyer and law enforcement expert said the case highlights issues with no-knock raids where officers kick someone’s door and confront them at gunpoint, including the basic question of whether there is any evidence to support tactics effectiveness.

“It’s just a mess,” said Chris Woof, a real estate manager and part-time hip-hop musician from East Ottawa. “They literally blew my house apart and left it in a giant mess… What’s to stop them from doing it again?”

Two years ago, the Ottawa Police Narcotics Unit developed a new source, a man “familiar with” cocaine, crack and other drugs, according to statements filed by police in court. The confidential informant was supposed to be paid for the correct tips they gave, even rumored.

Their very first tip was about Woof, simply claiming that he sold “large amounts” of cocaine and crack.

“Weak” Evidence: Lawyer

Based on this tip and the subsequent surveillance of Woof, in which the police never saw any drugs, but considered it suspicious that two different people walked out of his house with their hands clenched, the police obtained a search warrant.

In the early hours of July 14, 2020, a dozen officers in special forces equipment broke through Woof’s door. Surveillance video viewed by CBC News shows them firing a stun grenade before bursting inside with rifles at the ready. Investigators seized 70 oxycodone pills for which Woof had old prescriptions, a small amount of an “unknown white powder” that tests later showed was not a controlled substance, and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

Woof said CBC news last year the money was from his contracting business, where he often deals in cash.

WATCH | Christopher Woof talks about the impact of the police raid on him:

Ottawa police storm house looking for drugs Duration 1:02 Christopher Woof’s home security cameras capture the police as they raid his home, and he describes how it affected his life.

The police didn’t find any cocaine or crack.

“The evidence on which the warrant was based, I think, was weak,” said Woof’s lawyer Paolo Giancaterino, who has worked on more than 75 cases in the Ottawa area involving drug search warrants.

“It seems pretty easy these days to get a search warrant and forcibly break into someone’s home.”

According to the police search warrant, Woof’s home was searched largely based on information from a new paid informant. The censored version of the document was made public after the CBC went to court for it. (SHS)

Based on oxycodone and cash, police charged Woof with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, which in the case of opioids carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, as well as possession of the proceeds of crime.

The case dragged on in court for almost two years. Then, as the prosecution and defense argued with the judge whether the charges should be dropped due to delays, the Crown decided to drop the criminal charges.

U.S. Attorney Celine Harrington told CBC News in an email that the Crown’s own drug expert said he “cannot support the view that the amount of drugs seized was used for trafficking.”

Injury and sometimes death

The Woof case is one of several documented by CBC News across the country in recent years in which police forcefully ransacked someone’s home based on the assumption that they would find illegal drugs or weapons, but found nothing. Homeowners are left with damage bills that can run into tens of thousands of dollars, and their only recourse is to sue the police, an ordeal that can take years of costly litigation with no guarantee of success.

Even worse than property damage, door-breaking raids that happen almost daily in Canada, can leave behind personal injury and sometimes death.

“I haven’t slept properly since the day it happened,” Woof said of his experience. “The noise definitely wakes me up. Every little thing wakes me up. I mean, it makes you nervous.”

At least six people including one police officer , died in hit-and-run raids in Canada over the past 15 years. Least three of those we Black men, who, along with indigenous people, according to experts, are more affected by brutal police tactics.

The risks are so great that some police forces have almost completely given up on non-contact raids, in which cops break down a door and rush in with weapons at the ready. The Vancouver Police Department told CBC News it did nothing in either 2019 or 2020, and the head of the RCMP tactical unit in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia said last year that he could only remember one full-fledged “dynamic record” as they are called what his team did in the previous 12 months – and it was not a drug search.

“The police often end up in the wrong house. The police often don’t find what they’re looking for,” said Akwasi Owusu-Bempa, a professor of sociology at the University of Toronto who studies police, race and the war on drugs.

“And sometimes, if the raids are not done properly, or if the warrant was not properly filed or properly obtained, even if there is evidence of a crime, it can be thrown out in court.”

“Would you like to know if this practice was effective?”

The big problem is that police agencies don’t keep track of how often their non-detonation raids fail for one or more of these reasons, said Owusu-Bempa and Giancaterino, an Ottawa defense lawyer.

Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell told CBC News, “We just don’t have a system in place to do this right now,” but he said the police are deeply committed to improving data collection and analysis.

Last year, after an investigation by the CBC Fifth Estate, the then head of Ottawa temporarily banned most contactless raids , subject to extenuating circumstances, while the forces carried out a check. That moratorium is still in place, but a police spokesman said they can’t tell right away how much it has reduced the number of police raids.

Akwasi Owusu-Bempa, a sociologist at the University of Toronto, says police are not responsible when a raid fails to turn up any evidence of a crime. (SHS)

Ontario’s Solicitor General’s Office, which oversees policing in the province, said in an email that police do not report the number of harmless raids they carry out or how often those raids end in nothing, charges are filed or dropped. , or in a ruling that the police violated someone’s statutory rights.

“Would you like to know if this practice was effective?” Owusu-Bempah said. “We need to collect information about these cases so that we have not only transparency in the work of the police, but also accountability.

“These are highly tactical groups with a lot of equipment. The officers involved go through a lot and a lot of training, so they are extremely expensive,” he said. “If the police are going to work to justify the use of such tactics, they must at least demonstrate that they are not only beneficial but also cost-effective.”

Woof’s home security camera captured the police raid and his subsequent arrest. (Presented by Chris Woof)

Woof, who said he had to spend thousands of dollars on a new front door and other repairs, vowed to sue over the failed raid on his home.

“I don’t even care about money,” he said. “I want accountability first and foremost… I want the police to know that when they do this to me, it will become public knowledge and there will be a lawsuit against them.”

“There’s nothing else I can do.”

Send tips on this or any other story to zach.dubinsky@cbc.ca or call 416-205-7553.