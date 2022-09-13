New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles Police Department (to Fox News Digital), police confirmedLAPD) responded to a call from the Southeast Division of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials confirmed the victim has died, but would not comment on the person’s identity at this time.

According to multiple reports, the victim, a 30-year-old rapper, was stripped of his jewelry before the assailant fled the scene.

A spokesperson for Rock did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Rock’s girlfriend took to social media before the shoot on Monday afternoon to share a picture of the couple dining at a popular Los Angeles restaurant.

There is a rock From Philadelphia But found a permanent home in Los Angeles. He released his first mixtape in 2014 before signing to Atlantic Records in 2015.

In 2016, he was named one of Rolling Stone’s “10 New Artists You Need to Know”.