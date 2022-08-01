New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rapper Mystic, His full name is Michael Tyler, according to a release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana, and he was arrested on Sunday for first-degree rape after the alleged assault the night before.

A 51-year-old man Musician Charges also include domestic abuse battery, strangulation, false imprisonment, simple robbery and simple criminal damage to property.

Officers responded to a local hospital regarding a reported sexual assault on Saturday, July 30 at 11:58 p.m., and interviewed the victim who “suffered minor injuries during the assault.”

Shakira tax fraud case: Prosecutors face 8-year prison sentence, $24 million fine after singer rejects plea

Tyler was identified as a suspect and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail at 12:50 p.m. Sunday.

He is currently “awaiting confirmation” at a facility 60 miles west. New Orleans.

The sheriff’s office also said details “may be limited” because the investigation is “ongoing.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Tyler’s representatives for comment.

Three of the five charges are felonies, while criminal damage and false imprisonment are misdemeanors.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

He is best known for his 2000 hit, “Shake (It Fast)”, which peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. His 2000 album “Let’s Get Ready” went multi-platinum.

Tyler previously worked Six years imprisonment He was convicted of sexually assaulting his hairstylist in 2004, and after his release, registered as a sex offender.

The “Danger” singer surrendered to authorities in July 2017 on an outstanding warrant for first-degree rape charges stemming from an alleged incident in October 2016 at a casino in Shreveport, La.

He served less than two years in prison Released in February 2019 on a $3 million bond. The charges were dropped in December 2020.

Click here to get the Fox News app

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, please contact the National Sexual Abuse Hotline 1-800-656-4673.

Fox News’ Larry Fink contributed to this report.