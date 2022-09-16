New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Discussed by rapper Ice-T Los Angeles gang culture In a tweet on Wednesday, he called the California city a “dangerous place” — even for celebrities.

The “Law & Order: SVU” star Los Angeles hip-hop stars have linked the lack of jewelry to the city’s skyrocketing crime crisis.

“People still hit me about my comments about LA gang culture,” the rapper began. “You see, LA rappers don’t wear a lotta jewelry… Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick.”

“The list goes on… it’s not the reason we’re broke. LA is just a dangerous place, rapper or not. Why test the streets,” Ice-T said.

How can rich celebrities stay vigilant when their homes are being burglarized? A safety expert weighs in

Ice-T acknowledged that some hip-hop stars wear jewelry, but said many only wear expensive accessories “on certain occasions” because of the risk of theft.

“It’s for those occasions when you’re ready for anything… I also have big jewelry… but you don’t wear it every day to wake up and go out on the block,” the rapper explained.

“‘LA…home of the bodybag…’ someone said 30 years ago….” he added.

ICE T jokes he was ‘robbed’ at New Jersey gas station amid record-breaking prices: ‘My money’s gone’

Ice-T’s comments spell the death of rapper PnB Rock Shot during robbery Monday in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old performer reportedly took jewelery from the suspect as he fled the scene.

PnB Rock’s death is one of the latest crime incidents in Los Angeles as the city continues to grow violent.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Los Angeles Congresswoman Karen Bass gives a “10 out of 10” when asked about safety in Los Angeles About it during the discussion. The Democrat, who is also running for mayor of Los Angeles, recently announced a burglary at her residence.