Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested and had his $500,000 bond revoked after allegedly brandishing a gun during a FaceTime video call

(CNN)the rapper Fetty Wap He was arrested on Monday after allegedly threatening to kill someone and brandishing a gun during a FaceTime call last year, according to court filings.

Fetty was the vape Accused and arrested in October along with five others on charges of drug trafficking conspiracy.
He pleaded not guilty and was released on $500,000 bond as he awaited trial, and one of the conditions listed in the release order said he “must not possess a firearm, destructive device or other weapon.” Another said he must “not violate any federal, state or local law.”
    Prosecutors allege Fetty Wap, whose legal name is Willie Jr. Maxwell II, violated those terms in a Dec. 11 FaceTime call in which he was allegedly seen holding a gun and threatening to kill an unidentified man, according to an affidavit filed in support of the revocation. . Eastern District Court of New York.

      Rapper Fetty Wap has been released on bond after being charged with drug trafficking
      According to John Marzulli, spokesman for the Eastern District of New York, New York Magistrate Judge Steven Locke revoked the rapper’s bond following Monday’s arrest in New Jersey.
      In a video recording of the call, Fetty Wap pointed a gun at him over the phone, the affidavit said. The document identifies the man as John Doe.
      “The defendant then says to John Doe, ‘Imma kill you and everyone with you,'” according to the document.
          The affidavit alleges the rapper threatened the man several times during the call.
          CNN has reached out to Fetty Wap’s attorney for comment.

          CNN’s Elizabeth Wolf contributed to this report.

