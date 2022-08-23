New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) – Rapper Fetty Wap He pleaded guilty Monday to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory sentence of five years in prison after admitting his involvement in a massive drug-trafficking racket that moved drugs from the West Coast to Long Island.

The petition in Central Islip came before US Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, who revoked his bond and sent him to prison two weeks ago. After the plea, he returned to prison to await sentencing, but a date was not immediately set.

Locke revoked the rapper’s $500,000 bail through a property he owns in Georgia after prosecutors said Wap, real name Willie Maxwell, threatened to kill a man. During a FaceTime call in 2021Violating the terms of his early release in his drug case.

“Trap Queen” rapper He was first arrested last October on charges of conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area.

Fetty Wap is crying as he honors the life of his late daughter who died at the age of 4

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, the main charge in the indictment against him, but the plea was only to cocaine. It carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, although federal sentencing guidelines may recommend two additional years in prison. If he is convicted of all the charges he faces, the plea spares him a life sentence.

His attorneys did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Maxwell and five co-defendants are accused of conspiring to possess and distribute more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020. Two codefendants also pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Prosecutors said the scheme allegedly used the US Postal Service and hidden compartments in cars to move drugs from the West Coast to Long Island, stored for distribution to dealers in Long Island and New Jersey.

Maxwell’s debut single “Trap Queen” peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Long Island arrest was not his first. In 2019, he was arrested in Las Vegas for assaulting three employees at a hotel casino. He was also arrested in November 2017 on a DUI charge After police said he was drag racing on a New York City highway.