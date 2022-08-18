New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rapper A$AP Rocky She has pleaded not guilty to felony gun charges related to the 2021 controversy in Hollywood.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Meyers, appeared in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday for his arraignment. He faces Two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm for allegedly using the gun personally, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon’s office said in a press release. His bond was set at $550,000.

The shooting on November 6, 2021, followed an argument in Hollywood with Meyers’ former friend, A$AP Relli. During the altercation, Meyers retrieved a handgun and shot Relli twice, causing minor injuries to his arm. Later he fled from there along with two other persons.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson ordered the rapper to stay away from the ex-boyfriend.

Meyers was arrested earlier this year at Los Angeles International Airport after vacationing in Barbados. Singer Rihannawith whom he shares a child.

The case is under active investigation Los Angeles Police Department And a preliminary hearing is scheduled for November.

A representative for Meyers did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.