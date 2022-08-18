closer
Rapper A$AP Rocky She has pleaded not guilty to felony gun charges related to the 2021 controversy in Hollywood.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Meyers, appeared in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday for his arraignment. He faces Two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm for allegedly using the gun personally, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon’s office said in a press release. His bond was set at $550,000.

The shooting on November 6, 2021, followed an argument in Hollywood with Meyers’ former friend, A$AP Relli. During the altercation, Meyers retrieved a handgun and shot Relli twice, causing minor injuries to his arm. Later he fled from there along with two other persons.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson ordered the rapper to stay away from the ex-boyfriend.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Meyers, film a music video in the Bronx on July 10, 2021 in New York City. Meyers was arrested earlier this year at Los Angeles International Airport after vacationing in Barbados with singer Rihanna, with whom he shares a child.

Meyers was arrested earlier this year at Los Angeles International Airport after vacationing in Barbados. Singer Rihannawith whom he shares a child.

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault charges during a hearing at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on August 17, 2022.

Rihanna gives birth, welcomes first child with adopt Rocky

The case is under active investigation Los Angeles Police Department And a preliminary hearing is scheduled for November.

Rapper A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to felony gun charges.

A representative for Meyers did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

