Rapper A$AP Rocky charged in connection with 2021 shooting incident, Los Angeles DA says

(CNN) Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged Monday with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, including personal use of a firearm. A shooting last year in California, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

On Nov. 6, 2021, two men were arguing in the city’s Hollywood neighborhood when, according to police, it escalated and the rapper opened fire with a handgun. The person who was shot suffered minor injuries and is undergoing medical treatment, police said.

The The rapper was arrested Los Angeles International Airport in April and later released on $550,000 bond.

“Discharging a gun in public is a serious crime that can have consequences not only for the person targeted, but also for innocent people visiting Hollywood,” said George Gascon, L.A. County District Attorney. said in a statement . “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that a special firearms charge should be added.”

CNN has reached out to A$AP Rocky’s representatives for comment. The rapper and his partner, superstar singer Rihanna, welcomed their first child Earlier this year.

Read on