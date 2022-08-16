New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rapper A$AP Rocky In November 2021, he was charged with shooting a former friend in Hollywood.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Meyers, faces two counts of possessing a semiautomatic firearm and allegedly personally using the firearm, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon’s office said in a press release.

Meyers, 33, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

“Discharging a firearm in a public place is a serious crime that can end in tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascon’s office said in a release.

“My office has thoroughly reviewed the evidence in this case and determined that it is necessary to add a separate firearms charge,” the release continued.

The shooting took place on November 6, 2021 after an argument in Hollywood.

Rocky pulled out a handgun and fired twice at his former friend, causing minor injuries. The rapper then fled the scene with two other men.

The singer was arrested earlier this year at Los Angeles International Airport after vacationing in Barbados with Rihanna. The two stars also have a child together.

The case is under active investigation Los Angeles Police Department.

In July 2019, Meyers Arrested in Sweden , was charged and charged with assault along with two of his bodyguards. On June 30, the rapper and his security team attacked a man named Mustafa Jafari on the streets of Stockholm, punching, kicking and slashing him until he suffered multiple injuries and a broken rib.

Meyers and his team argued during the trial that they were acting in self-defense, but the court disagreed and gave them conditional sentences, meaning they could avoid prison and return to the country as long as they did not commit a similar crime.