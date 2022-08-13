New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Border Patrol agents arrested four sex offenders, including a man with rapist and child sex convictions, trying to cross the southern border as agents continue to deal with mass immigration.

In a press release, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of Texas arrested 22 gang members along with four convicted sex offenders.

On August 5 agents arrested a Guatemalan national who had previously been charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Agents also picked up a group of six immigrants that day, including a Salvadoran national who was convicted of child molestation in Houston in 2016, for which he was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

A day later, a Mexican national was convicted of raping a group of three near the Rio Grande Valley and sentenced to a year in prison in Portland, Ore. He had been deported earlier.

Hours later, agents in Brownsville arrested a group of four immigrants, including a 32-year-old Mexican national who had previously been arrested and deported and convicted of child cruelty and distributing child pornography in Florida.

This week, agents arrested a Mexican illegal immigrant in South Carolina with a prior arrest for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 11. He was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

CBP announced that agents stopped 22 gang members, including MS-13 and 18th Street gang members. MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha, was formed in Los Angeles by Central American immigrants and spread across the continent. Its motto is said to be “Mata, Viola, Controlla” – “Kill, Rape, Control”.

Christian Dolores Muñoz-de la Rosa, a 24-year-old Mexican national, pleaded guilty to trafficking and possessing child pornography, the Justice Department announced last week.

More than half a million illegal immigrant ‘gotaways’ have crossed the US-Mexico border, DHS sources say

Munoz-de la Rosa admitted to being part of a group of illegal immigrants captured near Carrizo Springs, Texas, in June. When he was picked up, officers searched his phones and found illegal images.

There were 116 pictures of children on the phone, some of them as young as 3 years old.

Munoz-de la Rosa will be sentenced to 20 years in prison in November. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that its Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit, along with the US Border Patrol, conducted the investigation.

Last week, agents in the Rio Grande Valley arrested five sex offenders, including a Salvadoran. MS-13 gang member A Peruvian with a prior criminal record for carnal knowledge of a child, a Mexican with a prior conviction for lewd and lascivious acts with children, and a prior conviction for raping a victim under 17.

The Border Patrol has arrested 8,354 illegal immigrants on felony charges so far this fiscal year, including 248 for sex crimes.

While that’s a small percentage of the more than 200,000 immigrants encountered each month by Border Patrol agents, it doesn’t account for the more than 500,000 immigrants who get past agents.