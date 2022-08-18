type here...
Rapidly spreading E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio raises health alarms

This computer illustration shows E. coli bacteria in the blood. The outbreak in Michigan and Ohio is being investigated as health officials try to determine the source.

This computer illustration shows E. coli bacteria in the blood. The outbreak in Michigan and Ohio is being investigated as health officials try to determine the source.

At least 29 people fell ill during the rush coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio, with the source of the outbreak still unknown.

Of the confirmed cases 15 in Michigan and 14 in Ohio. No deaths have been reported from the outbreak, but at least nine people have been hospitalized.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have stated that these figures are likely to be underestimated. and that “the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher.”

The CDC is asking for help finding the source of the outbreak. If you are experiencing coli symptoms, you should write down everything you ate in the week before you became ill and report your illness to your local health department.

This flare is bigger than your average summer flare.

Symptoms coliThe illness varies from person to person, but often includes severe stomach cramps, diarrhoea, often bloody, vomiting, and fever. These symptoms usually begin within three to four days of ingesting the bacteria, the CDC reports, and most people recover without treatment within a week.

While the source of the current outbreak is unknown, some cases have been linked to each other through laboratory tests and results, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.

Michigan is seeing a jump in the number of E. coli infections compared to the same period last year. Least 98 cases recorded in August this year compared to 20 cases in the same time period last year.

“While reports of E. coli usually increase during the warmer summer months, this significant spike in cases is alarming,” said MDHHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Natasha Baghdasarian. in a statement. “This is a reminder to follow best practices when it comes to hand hygiene and food handling in order to prevent such foodborne illnesses.”

CDC offers advice on how to avoid E. coli infection

To help prevent coli infections, the CDC recommends keeping things clean. This includes washing hands frequently, washing surfaces and utensils, and rinsing foods before eating or preparing them.

Separating foods such as raw meat from foods that will not be cooked also helps reduce the chance of infection.

Temperature is also important. Cooking meat at a high enough temperature helps kill germs, according to the CDC. Storing perishable foods in the refrigerator, or ensuring they are returned to the refrigerator within two hours, is also good preventive practice.

