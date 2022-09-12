Rape victim turned away from Fredericton ER, saying to make an appointment the next day

A Fredericton woman is still in shock after she went to the emergency room of a local hospital to undergo a forensic examination for sexual assault and was told to make an appointment the next day.

The 26-year-old victim, who was not named by CBC News, says she was told that there was no one on staff or on call that night at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital who was trained to do the examination.

She said she was told to go home at night, not shower or change, and use the bathroom as little as possible to preserve any evidence.

“I just really wanted to not keep my body the way it was for another 12 hours,” she said in an interview. “So, I guess I felt like I was being asked to sit in this experience. Like, I could smell it on me.”

It wasn’t until she asked the police for advice on what else she could do, and an officer intervened, that the hospital called a nurse to help her, she said.

Seriously, like a gunshot wound, police said.

“No woman who has been raped should ever ask to come back tomorrow for help after having found the courage to ask for help,” the woman said.

According to her, she decided to open up about her experience to make sure it didn’t happen to anyone else.

The attack took place in August during a New Brunswick Day long weekend when she went on a date with a man she met online.

She drove home around 10:30 pm and decided to call the Fredericton police to ask what she should do when she “sees all the blood”.

She said the officer she spoke to told her that it was her choice but recommended that she go to the hospital to be examined.

He also advised her to get a sexual assault kit to gather any evidence if she decided she wanted to press charges against the man.

“The police officer told me that I would not have to wait long. For example, he said that “they will take it as seriously as if you had a gunshot wound.”

SANE nurses are trained to collect forensic samples, which can be turned over to the police or detained for up to six months, depending on the wishes of the victim. (SHS)

She took a number from Chalmers’ ER, surrounded by men, and waited impatiently. Eventually the nurse brought her to the triage area and started asking her some of the usual questions.

“I just interrupted her and said, ‘I’m here for the rape kit.’

The nurse then took her to a quiet room with a door where she could be alone while they contacted a nurse who had been trained to use the sexual assault kit.

After about 15-20 minutes, they put her on the phone with a representative from SANE, a sexual assault nurse program, who told her that she was “very brave” to come, and then, “quite prosaically,” told her: in that night no one was in touch.

According to a SANE spokesperson, no one was in touch until the following evening at 8 p.m., but she was ready to conduct the inspection herself in the morning.

“Knowing that there could be help, but they just – there was no one around – it was hard to hear,” the woman recalls.

“And I was a little shocked that I made an appointment with someone because of this injury.”

It was very vulnerable to have to come in and explain what happened and ask for help. And to be told that I have to return tomorrow … it did not save the situation. – Alleged victim of sexual assault.

She says she understands that nurses are in short supply, but she doesn’t agree to offer the SANE program “only occasionally.”

“It was very vulnerable to have to come in and explain what happened and ask for help,” she said. “And so to be told that I have to come back tomorrow… it didn’t help the situation. I was already in a difficult position.

“I just really wanted it to be over. And when they asked me to wait until tomorrow, it was like asking me to sit with this experience for another 12 hours, like it was like having a cold that I could deal with tomorrow.” .”

She also said she was surprised that the hospital didn’t ask her to stay.

She called the police again shortly after 1 a.m. from her car in the parking lot.

A Fredericton police officer went to Chalmers Hospital and spoke with staff to make sure a sane nurse was called in the night to help the woman. (Photo courtesy of Gary Moore/CBC)

“When I spoke to the police [the first time]they told me it was a big deal and that it would be treated as such and that I would get the medical care I needed.”

She spoke to the same officer, who she said was “very surprised” to learn that she had been sent home without any care. He said, “This shouldn’t have happened to you,” she said.

His partner was also surprised, so much so that she drove straight to the hospital to meet her and then talk to the nurses.

He told her that if no one was in Chalmers that night, they might have to go to Oromocto or Woodstock. “But he’s like, ‘We’re going to find a place where you can be seen tonight.'”

According to her, no one in Chalmers mentioned another location.

After about 30 minutes, the officer came out and told her that Chalmers had called for a nurse and she would be here shortly.

“I am very grateful that the police were able to find someone … to help me that night.”

Felt uncomfortable

This made her feel even more embarrassed, as if she was inconveniencing the nurse because this had happened to her.

“When she first came out, all she said was something like: “Well, I got a call. Everyone called. Don’t worry”. So it was just an idea like, “Everyone is already up, you need help, don’t worry”, etc. Like I gave it a lot of importance.

“While I was told that what happened to me was a big deal. So I didn’t like that I had to make it a big event to be taken care of.”

The nurse took a swab from her mouth and under her fingernails for DNA, and then placed the strip on a piece of paper to catch hair, fibers, or other evidence. She then used black light to check her body for residue.

Although the nurse explained the procedure at the beginning and told her that she could stop at any time, the woman says she would like to be asked about each step. “Like, ‘I’m going to do it now, is that okay?’

“I don’t think anyone has set up a system to make a situation like this worse. But if the same thing happened to someone I care about… I wouldn’t want them to be taken care of like that.”

According to her, no one who has been sexually abused should fight to be taken care of.

Horizon is “aware of this situation”

Margaret Melanson, acting president and CEO of Horizon Health Network, confirmed that she is “aware of this situation.”

“At this time, my thoughts are definitely with the survivor,” she said in an emailed statement.

“With regard to the Sexual Assault Nurse (SANE) program, in accordance with the standards of practice, if a personal examination cannot be performed immediately, the patient is given the opportunity to return home to a comfortable environment where support can be provided. be there rather than waiting in the emergency room,” Melanson said.

“In these situations – and in accordance with SANE protocols – patients will be given information on how to retain any evidence until such time as the SANE nurse on duty can personally insert the evidence collection kit. This is usually done as soon as the nurse is available, often no later than the next day.”

Margaret Melanson, acting president and CEO of Horizon Health, said if a sane nurse isn’t available immediately, victims show up “often no later than the next day.” (SHS)

Roxanne Paquette, SANE program coordinator for Horizon and Vitalité, did not respond to an interview request.

She told the CBC earlier this year that there is a protocol in place for a sane nurse to answer within an hour of a call.

Horizon SANE’s website states that the goals of the program are “to provide access to SANE nurse care and specialized services in a reasonable amount of time and in an appropriate geographic location.”

The program is offered in 12 out of 23 hospitals in the province – only those that work around the clock. But SANE nurses can travel to other hospitals, Puckett said.

Roxanne Puckett, SANE’s program coordinator, has previously said protocol requires a nurse to respond within an hour of receiving a call. (Rachel Huizinga/CBC)

About 80 nurses in New Brunswick have received specialized trauma training to treat victims of sexual assault and collect evidence of sexual assault, she said.

Paquette said it was a good figure for the province, though she added that she would like to see more.

Lorraine Whalley, executive director of New Brunswick’s sexual assault organization, said it’s essential to have trained personnel available across the province to see someone immediately.

Best practice in terms of gathering evidence, getting treatment and trauma care, she says, is “the sooner the better.”

For victims, it could potentially be re-traumatizing to wait, Wally said.

Lorraine Whalley, executive director of Sexual Violence New Brunswick, said it’s important for victims of sexual assault to respond immediately and get the help they need “to minimize any further trauma.” (Rachel Huizinga/CBC)

“Of course, we are all aware of the challenges our healthcare system is facing,” Wally said. “We understand the work we’ve done with sexual assault nurse programs across the province is that when someone who’s been sexually assaulted comes to the emergency room, they have priority.

Happened to someone who was “already injured”

“They are sorted, you know, at the highest level, practically, and procedures and protocols are put in place so they don’t have to wait. wait, or she is told to wait and then forced to assert her right to be treated or to be seen.”

Fredericton Police spokeswoman Sonia Gilkes confirmed that the police received a call “of the nature described” “and that the officer provided assistance and contacted Chalmers Hospital on behalf of a person who reported a serious sex crime.”

“The case is now in the RCMP,” Gilks ​​said for jurisdictional reasons.

New Brunswick RCMP Representative Cpl. Hans Ouellette said the police could not confirm or comment on whether the man was the subject of an investigation.