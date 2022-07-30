type here...
Rap. Matt Getz, Roger Stone Caught on Hot Mic Discussing Pardons, Mueller Redactions: Report

Rap. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. And in a hot mic incident involving Roger Stone, a longtime Trump adviser, he was caught both discussing a possible presidential pardon for Stone and redacting parts of Mueller’s report that criminally implicated him.

conversation, Reported by the Washington Post, took place during an October 2019 event at one of Trump’s properties, as Stone prepared to go to trial on charges connected to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. In a recording published by the Post, Getz can be heard telling Stone that even if Stone is found guilty, he won’t do “one day” in prison.

“The boss still has a very favorable view of you,” Gaetz said, adding that the president “said it directly.” He also said, “I don’t think the big guy is going to let you down for this.”

The recording was captured by a microphone on Stone’s lapel for a Danish film crew making a documentary about the longtime Republican political strategist. According to the post, the film titled “A Storm Foretold” is expected later this year.

Stone was indicted in 2019 on seven counts in connection with Mueller’s investigation. In July 2020, before Stone began serving his 40-month prison sentence, Trump commuted his sentence. Six months later, Trump Stone made a full pardon.

In the recording, Getz told Stone he was working to get her a pardon, but declined to go into any details because the pair had “many, many recording devices” around at the time, according to the Post.

The Florida lawmaker also told Stone that the redacted portions of Mueller’s report mentioned “a lot,” according to the Post. Gaetz, who is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, appeared to refer to parts of the report that were shown in secret to members of Congress, the Post reported.

Gaetz’s office — which did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment — told the Post that Gaetz was not speaking on Trump’s behalf regarding the pardon, and that his comments on the redacted portions of the Mueller report were not specific enough to violate the terms. Under which he was allowed to see them.

USA TODAY also requested comment from Stone and two of his attorneys.

