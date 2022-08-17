Rap. Liz Cheney, fresh off Wyoming primary loss, says she’s considering a 2024 presidential run: Updates

Rap. Liz Cheney said on Wednesday that she will make a decision on her 2024 election plans in the coming months.

Harriet Hagman, backed by Trump, soundly defeated Cheney in Wyoming’s GOP primary on Tuesday.

Rap. Liz Cheney, former President Donald Trump’s most prominent Republican critic, said she is considering a presidential run, hours after his stinging loss in the GOP primary in Wyoming.

Cheney told NBC’s “Today” Wednesday morning that the 2024 campaign is “something I’m thinking about and I’ll make a decision in the next month.”

In the meantime, the three-term House lawmaker and vice chair of the January 6 Committee said she is “focused on doing whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office,” she said.

Trump, who has endorsed Cheney’s opponent Harriet Hagman, has teased a re-election campaign but has not officially announced he is running in 2024. He faces legal inquiries on several fronts, including an investigation into classified documents removed from his Florida estate last week.

“I believe Donald Trump is a very serious threat — a threat to our republic — and I think defeating him will require a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents, and I want to be a part of that,” Cheney said “today. .”

Key Points:

Cheney will launch a new organization aimed at blocking the re-election of former President Donald Trump.

With Cheney’s loss, Trump’s work to defeat the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him in January 2021 was rewarded. Here’s how those 10 have fared so far.

Harriet Hagman, once a Cheney ally, received Trump’s endorsement last September as she announced her candidacy. Which was paid on Tuesday.

Cheney will launch a new organization

Rap. Liz Cheney will launch an organization in the next few weeks to oppose any reelection bid by former President Donald Trump and educate the American people about the ongoing threat to democracy, her spokesman Jeremy Adler confirmed to USA Today on Wednesday morning. .

The new organization was first reported by Politico Playbook.

Cheney’s new group does not yet have a name and is being formed as it considers the 2024 presidential election.

Cheney after defeat: ‘Now the real work will begin’

On Tuesday night, after conceding defeat to Hagman, Cheney told a crowd of supporters: “This primary election is over but now the real work begins.”

Cheney again slammed Trump for “lying” about the 2020 election, and signaled that he would work against other Republican “electoral naysayers” who are seeking offices across the country in this year’s elections.

At the time, Cheney did not mention her 2024 presidential campaign, nor did she elaborate on her ongoing work on the Jan. 6 congressional committee investigation.

