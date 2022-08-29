Rap. Adam Kinzinger: In GOP, primary race success may come with ‘crueler’ view on abortion

Washington – Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Sunday that “brutal” Republican candidates with extreme views on pregnancy exemptions have found success at the ballot box, especially in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion this summer.

Noting that it was “quite common” to provide exceptions to abortion, Kinzinger said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” “Now you see these Republicans going, ‘There’s no exception,’ because somehow the Republican Party, as much as you The more brutal you are, the more likely you are to win the primary.”

Kinzinger said the emergence of abortion as a campaign issue since the Dobbs ruling “changed the complexion of some of the midterms.”

Kinzinger referenced the campaign website of Arizona Republican Senate candidate Black Masters, which has changed in recent days to include a less strict view of abortion, according to reports. Masters’ website, according to CNN and NBC News, has previously said he is “100% pro-life” and said he supports “federal privacy laws.”

Other GOP candidates, such as Pennsylvania’s Doug Mastriano, ran primary campaigns that included abortion laws without exception.

But there are other Republicans who agree with Kinzinger on abortion exceptions and have won primary races. Rap. Nancy Mace, RS.C. said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” in early August that the Republican Party should accept legislation that includes exceptions for rape, adultery and the life of the mother.

