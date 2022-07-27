type here...
Politics Rap. 20 Republicans, including Matt Gaetz, vote against...
Politics

Rap. 20 Republicans, including Matt Gaetz, vote against the anti-trafficking bill

Twenty Republicans on Wednesday voted against legislation that would have reauthorized programs to combat human trafficking.

Bill, called Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022, passed the House by a vote of 401-20. It first became law in 2000 and saw almost no opposition from either party at the time.

Florida GOP Rap. Matt Getz, which is reported He was one of the GOP members who voted “no” on the bill, himself under federal investigation for sex trafficking allegations involving a minor.

Getz was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl and paying for her travel, The New York Times First reported in March 2021. The Florida congressman has denied any wrongdoing and suggested to the Times that the investigation was part of a scheme to extort money from him and his family.

What we know: Rap. Matt Getz is under federal investigation, accused of having sex with a minor

In May 2021, the congressman’s former friend — disgraced former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg — pleaded guilty in federal court to six of the 33 counts he was charged with, including sex trafficking.

Getz has not been charged. According to a statement released by his office, Gaetz voted against the bill because of its definition of “human trafficking” and its cost.

“The government’s failure to define human trafficking precisely and specifically allows this law to serve as a backdoor loophole for illegal immigration and amnesty,” Getz’s spokesman, Joel Valdez, told USA Today. “The bill also costs more than half a billion dollars to implement and gives more taxpayer money to overfunded, inefficient grant programs.”

Other Republicans who joined Gaetz in voting against the anti-trafficking bill were:

  • Rep. of Texas. Brian Babin
  • Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs
  • Colorado Rep. Lauren Bobert
  • Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks
  • Colorado Rep. Ken Buck
  • Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde
  • Rep. of Texas. Louie Gohmert
  • Arizona Rep. Paul Gosser
  • Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green
  • Rep. of Maryland. Andy Harris
  • Georgia Rep. Jody Highs
  • Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massey
  • Rep. of California. Tom McClintock
  • Illinois Rep. Mary Miller
  • Rep. of Texas. Troy Nehls
  • South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman
  • Rep. of Pennsylvania. Scott Perry
  • Rep. of Texas. Chip Roy
  • Rep. of Texas. Van Taylor
