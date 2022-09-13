Rangers van Bronkhorst advises players to play better at Napoli

Giovanni van Bronkhorst urged his Rangers players to respond to the offensive criticism that followed consecutive and hard defeats when Napoli visited Ibrox. The Rangers conceded eight goals to Celtic and Ajax unanswered; Next, Serie A leaders Van Bronkhorst was defiant when he was asked to change his coaching approach.

“Three weeks ago we qualified for the Champions League, everything was good,” said the coach. “Praised everyone: the team, the staff, the club. We are fine. After two defeats, it seems like we haven’t competed in the last couple of years. Such is the dynamics of football.

“I don’t change anything in my philosophy, in the way I want to play. Of course, there is a lot of room for improvement. I think the most disappointing thing about the last two games is that we didn’t perform. That’s my disappointment, I’m sure the players have it too, because we talked about it, something that needs to change.”

This meant that Van Bronkhorst felt collective attitude was the Rangers’ problem. Napoli’s home form is remarkable enough even without taking into account the 4-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League. Rangers must somehow build on last season, when Borussia Dortmund were among the teams tossed aside when van Bronkhorst led his side to the Europa League final.

“If I look at my team last week and see the performances of my players, I can pick six or seven that didn’t reach their level,” he said. “We need the level of play of the players to be higher, as well as the level of our team, otherwise we will also be fighting against Napoli. But I’m sure after the week we’ve had and the preparation and of course the experience of playing last week, tomorrow we’ll be in a much better position. But of course there is time to perform and that is tomorrow starting at 8pm.”

Allan McGregor will play against Napoli because first choice goalkeeper John McLaughlin is injured. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

The Rangers will be without an injured John McLaughlin, who Van Bronkhorst has used as his first choice goaltender this season. Allan McGregor will be his deputy. The manager suggested that he might recall Alfredo Morelos, who was recently left out of the team due to fitness and attitude concerns.

Napoli arrived in Scotland without Victor Osimhen, who was limping in the first half of the victory over Liverpool. Giovanni Simeone is expected to take the position of centre-forward.