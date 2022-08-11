New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Rangers named defenseman Jacob Trouba as captain.

Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant in the afternoon at the team’s practice facility in Greenburgh, New York.

Trouba, a first-round pick by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 games over the past three seasons with the Rangers.

“I think anyone who has been around our team over the last few seasons definitely understands the impact that Jacob has had on our group, day in, day out, on the ice, off ice, game days or practice days,” Drury said. “He is a fantastic leader and we think he will be a great Rangers captain for years to come.”

The 28-year-old, an alternate captain the last two seasons, is the 28th captain in franchise history and the first since Ryan McDonagh was traded in 2018.

“It’s the right time,” Drury said. “Jake basically had the job for at least two seasons and we felt it was the right time, and now is the time, and we’re excited to see the ‘C’ on him.”

Trouba is one of three defensemen currently serving as a captain in the NHL, joining Jared Spurgeon (Minnesota) and Roman Josi (Nashville). He is the 12th defenseman in franchise history to serve as a captain.

The Rangers signed Kapo Kakko to a two-year, $4.2 million contract

“I believe in this group and the group of players we have and I’m really grateful for this opportunity and look forward to leading this team,” Trouba said.

In Gallant’s first season last year, the Rangers had six alternate captains — Barclay Goodrow, Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin, Ryan Strome, Mika Zibanejad and Trouba. Strome, a free agent after the season, signed with Anaheim last month.

“We have a core group of leaders and if somebody has a problem or wants to talk, we meet, call a meeting and discuss and figure out how you want to solve it,” Trouba said. “That will continue going forward. I think our leadership group has different strengths, different characteristics, different relationships with other players and people, and we use each other as well to navigate each situation.”

Last season, he had a career-high 11 goals, 28 assists and a career-best plus-minus rating of plus-25 in 81 games. Trouba has 177 blocked shots, second in the NHL, and is the only player in the league with more than 175 blocks and more than 200 hits. He had one goal and four assists over 20 games in the Rangers’ run to the Eastern Conference Final.

For his career, he had 62 goals and 195 assists in 597 games over nine seasons with the Jets and Rangers.