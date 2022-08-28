Rangers 4-0 Ross County Colac doubled host controversy





Antonio Colac continued his scoring run with two goals as the Rangers returned to home duties after European euphoria with a 4–0 home win over Ross County. Giovanni van Bronkhorst’s team qualified for the Champions League by beating PSV Eindhoven thanks to a single goal from the striker. Back in the Premier League, John Lundstram opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a 25-yard save before Croatia striker Colak scored a second after the 39th minute. Rangers defenseman James Sands may have been lucky he didn’t get a second yellow card from referee Don Robertson when the match was goalless and before he was substituted at half-time, with Van Bronkhorst admitting: “We already had James Sands on alert. and I think it was a close call that did us good.” Quick guide Two goals from Roundup-Miovski inspired Dons to win easily over 10-man Livy Show -Bojan Miovski scored two goals as Aberdeen took advantage of Jack Fitzwater’s first-half dismissal from Livingston to win 5-0. Miowsky and Vicente Besuien scored from the penalty spot on either side of a powerful Ross McCrory shot before Miowsky fired a field goal. Substitute 18-year-old Ryan Duncan completed a 5-0 victory for Jim Goodwin’s team. Kilmarnock rallied and fought back at home to Motherwell in a 2-1 win. Kevin van Veen (pictured right) immediately said: “After the 14th minute of the match, the visitors held the lead until the 71st minute. Daniel Armstrong and Ash Taylor landed a five-minute purple hit and Killie earned her first league win. Kilmarnock’s manager, Derek McInnes, said: “We did a great job. Van Veen’s two touches that scored a goal remind us at what level we play. It was brilliant. “It was hard for me to fall behind at half-time, but we talked about how we wanted to feel after the game. “We built faith and reminded them that they are a good team. We wanted to stomp on them intensely and move the ball with speed. The entry of Keanu Baccus in the 6th minute rewarded St Mirren as they dominated the Hibs for a long time in a 1-0 win. The home win was their third three-clean-sheet victory in a row and moved them up the table to fifth position in the Premier League. was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback. Colak scored a third just before the hour mark – his seventh goal in seven games – and late substitute Stephen Davies scored a fourth with 10 minutes to go. Rangers have moved one point above Celtic, who are playing Dundee United at Tannadice and have a chance to regain top spot. As expected, the Rangers won the game from the start of the game against a County team that had both Jack Baldwin and linebacker Ross Callachan suspended, but it wasn’t a blitzkrieg. Forward Ryan Kent shot straight over the bar from the edge of the box in the second minute, and Ross County goaltender Ross Laidlaw stopped Rangers defenseman Connor Goldson from close range seven minutes later. James Tavernier celebrates with Stephen Davis after Davis scored his fourth goal for the Rangers. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Robertson disregarded statements from the county when Sands, already booked for a foul on Jordy Hivula, appeared to grab the striker to prevent him from getting a clean shot on goal. Laidlaw saved from the elegant Rangers striker Malik Tillman before Lundstram eventually beat the county goaltender, taking a pass from Kent and hitting from range with a deflection to score his first goal of the season. Čolak missed a decent shot opportunity as the Rangers picked up the pace, but a cut from Scott Wright caused the Croatia striker to intercept the ball over Laidlaw and hit the far post. The Rangers ended the half when their captain, James Tavernier, jumped onto the back post and headed Kent into the crossbar. Register Five Free daily newsletter Start your evening with the Guardian’s overview of the world of football

Leon King replaced Sands early in the second half as it looked like Van Bronkhorst didn’t want to risk another card, and County replaced Victor Lothuri with Jordan Tilson.

The county was taken under siege. Ben Purrington headed Kent off the line, but the winger soon fielded Kolak with a clever pass from the edge of the box, and the striker shot the ball wide of Laidlaw from 15 yards.

Scott Arfield and Rabbi Matondo replaced Kent and Tillman to give the hosts fresh legs, while Laidlaw made saves from a parry from Tom Lawrence and a close-range shot from Colak, who was definitely not given a hat-trick when he was substituted. veteran midfielder Davis.

Davis converted a pass from Tavernier from 14 yards and Laidlaw had time to intercept Arfield’s attempt from the air to prevent a fifth.

The decision not to send off Sands did not escape the attention of Malky McKay, who told the BBC: “Tonight your viewers will see Geordie roll him and James Sands hug him, fall with him and should have been sent off.

“Directly red, and if it’s not red, I don’t understand why it’s not a second yellow. The Rangers go and take it off at halftime, it’s as clear as daylight to me. Nothing interfered with the judge’s view. I’m really disappointed with this. These decisions are huge.”