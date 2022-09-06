New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

In a letter to the editor published in the Wall Street Journal, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten tore into critics who blamed her for a pandemic-era school lockdown that dramatically harmed the academic progress of the nation’s public-school children.

The letter slammed Weingarten’s critics in the Wall Street Journal, Republican lawmakers, former President Trump and his former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos by name and blamed them for mismanagement of the schools.

At the beginning of her letter, published Sunday, Weingarten noted that she was responding to a Wall Street Journal editorial published last week titled, “Randy Weingarten Flunks the Pandemic.”

The piece advised Weingarten and others in charge of the nation’s public schools to close schools “as long as possible” amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to “unprecedented declines in reading and math scores” among young students. National Assessment of Educational Progress.

The editorial also claimed that Weingarten tried to never forget this with her statement on Twitter: ‘After two years of disruption due to a pandemic that killed over 100,000 Americans, schools are already working to help children recover and thrive. This is one. A year to accelerate learning by focusing on the fundamentals, rebuilding relationships.'”

“But she and her union were the main distractions,” the piece reminded readers.

Weingarten’s response ignited the paper. She opened by saying she was “accustomed to enduring attacks on your editorial page” and that the outlet had “struck students and families in a global pandemic that killed millions of Americans and left 200,000 children orphaned.”

The head of the nation’s largest teachers union blasted the idea that she and other teachers favored closed or distance learning programs, claiming it was a Trump administration appointee who at one point championed them. “No teacher I know enjoys remote and hybrid learning—which, pre-pandemic, was championed by Betsy DeVos. No teacher enjoys teaching an art class via Zoom to 40 students, 20 in the classroom and 20 at home.”

“Former President Donald Trump and his education secretary, Ms. DeVos, fumed and grumbled, while their successors made safeguards to reopen,” Weingarten added, praising the efforts of subsequent Democratic administrations to get things back on track.

She particularly praised the Democrats’ American Rescue Act and slammed the GOP in the process, saying, “The American Rescue Plan, which every Republican in Congress voted against, is our vehicle to accelerate education so children can heal and thrive.”

Weingarten concludes her letter by claiming that teachers and critics of school policies in the distance education era need to divide and advocate more. “Instead of dividing and distracting, politicians of all stripes should focus on what kids need, from reading, math and music to mental-health support and pathways to careers and colleges. Teachers deserve our ears and our help, not shame and blame,” she wrote.