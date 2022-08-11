New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said Tuesday that children have “greater needs” because of the “stress and pressure of the pandemic” and “two years of disruption.”

AFT president joined Yahoo Finance Live To discuss factors contributing to the teacher shortage, the upcoming school year and teacher salaries.

In the video interview, Weingarten emphasized that fewer people go into the teaching profession.

“You have a hot labor market where teachers can get 20% more for teaching skills and knowledge than in non-teaching jobs. You have all the stress and strain of the pandemic, especially with kids coming in with more needs because of both. Many years of disruption,” Weingarten said.

Virginia school districts are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies as Day One approaches

School districts across the country are reporting teacher shortages ahead of the upcoming school year.

For example, Fairfax County Public Schools reported that more than 450 classrooms will be without teachers.

“And it’s not just that things haven’t really changed, school districts and the federal government and others are pretending the pandemic doesn’t exist,” Weingarten said.

Her comments come after data showing school closures in the US are having a devastating impact on children’s mental health, development and future earning potential.

Corey A. DeAngelis, executive director of the American Federation for Children and the Educational Freedom Institute, argued that “parents will never forget the harm Weingarten and her union allies did to their children.”

“This is top-tier gaslighting from Randi Weingarten. Her power-hungry teachers union fought every step of the way against reopening schools. Her own union lobbied the CDC to close schools that hurt kids academically, emotionally and physically. She interrupted her speech,” he said. continued.

Biden, Pelosi, other top students send children to private school but oppose school choice

According to data released last month by the National Center for Education Statistics, 70% of US public schools reported an increase in students seeking mental health services since the start of the pandemic. According to a study published by the conservative think tank Just Facts, the psychological stress caused by school closures is seven times more life-destroying than lockdowns.

A study by the American Enterprise Institute found that nearly 1.3 million students have dropped out of public schools since the pandemic began, and schools that have been remote for longer have dropped even more students. The World Bank reported last month that school closures could cost this generation of students $21 trillion in income over their lifetimes, far more than the $17 trillion projected in 2021.

School choice has become a hot-button issue after the COVID-19 lockdowns forced parents to take a deeper look at public school curricula.

Many private schools remain open, but public school systems across the country have shut down in-person learning for entire semesters, even years, and remote learning has lifted the veil on what public school kids are actually learning — and not learning.

While private schools across the country have reported seeing significant increases in enrollment over the past two years, public school enrollment has declined nationally. According to the US Department of Education, between fall 2019 and fall 2020, total public school enrollment fell 3% nationwide. Meanwhile, overall enrollment in independent private schools saw a net growth of 1.7% between 2020 and 2022, NPR reported in December.

