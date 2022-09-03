Random Matildas complains about missed opportunities due to defeat

The Matildas failed to capitalize on many great scoring opportunities when they lost 1-0 to Canada in a throbbing international friendly at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Canada took a 1-0 lead at half-time thanks to a superb shot from Adriana Leon and three stunning saves from goaltender Kylen Sheridan as Matilda’s captain Sam Kerr seemed confident he would score.

The first half was open with 11 shots on goal. Matilda had seven of them. After the break, Australia gave Canada too much leeway during possession and they will need to improve that area of ​​the game before Australia and New Zealand start the Women’s World Cup next year.

Kerr made a deft flick to substitute Courtney Vine to shoot wide in the 83rd minute as Australia looked to level the score. Kerr conceded again in injury time when Sheridan again headed over the bar.

The Matildas were well served by 19-year-old midfielder Mary Fowler, who was busy all over the place and involved in most of the good work done by the team. Central midfielder Katrina Gorri was also outstanding, her passes opening up opportunities for the attacking line.

Kerr’s header in the fourth minute was splendidly deflected by a diving Sheridan after a neat cross from the left by Emily van Egmond.

Canada opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a cracker. Leon, who plays on the wing for Manchester United, got too much space from Matilda just outside the penalty area and the 29-year-old fired a rocket into the top right corner.

The advancing Sheridan again denied Kerr after a nimble pass from Gorry. Gorry, who took a year off in 2021 to give birth to baby girl Harper, has proven to be a constant threat. The Matildas lost quarterback Alanna Kennedy to a leg injury before halftime and she was replaced by Ivy Luik.

With 320 days left before the start of the World Cup, Matilda coach Toni Gustavsson has made it clear that consistency and consistency in the squad will be key as he narrows the team down to be in top shape when the decisive games are played.

Gustavsson failed to start this campaign with his best team, with seven starting players from the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics, who lost 1–0 to Sweden, unavailable.

Two of them – forward Caitlin Ford and defenseman Steph Catley – told Channel 10 ahead of the match that they hope to play in the second match against Canada on Tuesday in Sydney.