Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., announced the first-ever inquiry into performance-enhancing research aimed at identifying the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Throughout this pandemic, Dr. Rand Paul has led the effort to hold government officials accountable for the state of efforts to combat COVID-19 and the origins of this virus that has killed 6 million people worldwide,” a spokesperson said. Paul told Fox News Digital. “It has been a year-long process to finally get congressional Democrats to agree to a hearing, which will also be the first congressional hearing on the merits investigation. Dr. Paul looks forward to working with Subcommittee Chairwoman Hassan and hearing from expert witnesses during this critical hearing that is long overdue.”

Wednesday’s hearing comes a week after a Kentucky senator tried to pass an amendment to the CHIPS-Plus law that would have banned US funding for gain-of-function research in China, but Democrats objected to the amendment. It was passed unanimously in an earlier version of the bill last year.

In remarks on the Senate floor last week, Paul argued that there is significant evidence that the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic can be traced back to a lab in Wuhan, China.

Rand Paul sent a message to Fauci: If the Gop wins you will have to testify under oath

“Gain-of-function research can increase the virulence or transmissibility of existing viruses that infect humans,” Paul said. “The risks are so serious that from 2014-2017, the National Institutes of Health stopped funding all for-profit projects… The emergence of COVID is a reminder that dangerous research conducted in a secretive and authoritarian country is too risky to fund.”

Paul also sent a letter last week to National Institutes of Health Acting Director Lawrence A. Tabak, urging the agency to be more transparent about the origins of COVID-19. Information Act.

“Of particular concern is NIH’s recent admission in court that it was withholding portions of emails between agency employees because they could be used out of context and serve to spread misinformation already prevalent regarding the origins of the coronavirus pandemic,” Paul said. North. “This suggests that the NIH is censoring information released to the public about the origins of the pandemic.”

Paul has had several clashes with public health officials throughout the pandemic, including several clashes with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who currently serves as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Biden.

Recently, Paul told Fox News that if the Republican Party takes control of Congress after the midterm elections, Fauci will be forced to swear in the pandemic.

“If he’s in a government job, we’ll subpoena him,” Paul said. “He’s going to have to show up and testify under oath. If the Republicans take over the House or the Senate or both, he’s going to have to testify under oath because millions of Americans have died. And we want to know if there’s a hidden. Trying to suppress any link to a lab in China?”